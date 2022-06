City of Lorain officials believe it’s a decision that could impact development for the next 100 years, and they want to get it right. With that in mind, members of Lorain City Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee during a June 13 meeting opted to recommend the entire Council approves spending $45,000 for a study to determine the best location for a water purification plant if the city were to move the current facility from its location on valuable lakefront property.

LORAIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO