Albuquerque, NM

BioPark hiring gardeners for seasonal work

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is looking for seasonal workers to help tend their gardens. The city has full-time gardener positions available at both the zoo and botanic garden. Duties include plant maintenance like raking, pruning, weeding, harvesting seeds, and preparing flower beds.

Story continues belo w

The pay rate is $11.50 per hour for up to 40 hours per week. Shift hours are completed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. For more information and the link to apply online, visit the city’s website .

