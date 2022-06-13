ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NC’s Republican U.S. Senators backing new bipartisan effort to adopt red flag law

By Michael Hyland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The bipartisan agreement announced this weekend on gun laws, which is backed by both of North Carolina’s Republican U.S. senators, could provide resources to states like North Carolina to adopt a red flag law.

Red flag laws allow a judge to temporarily remove guns from someone found to be a threat to themselves or others. Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., have adopted such a law, which is also known as an extreme risk protection order.

“I saw it as a judge. There are warning signs,” said Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham County). “It’s almost a wildfire waiting to happen. We need to give people some peace of mind that there are some things we can do, and we can protect more people than we are.”

The final details of the Senate agreement are still unclear. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) has been meeting with other senators about the matter for the last few weeks. Sen. Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) said Sunday he’s supportive of the framework developed so far.

Morey filed a bill last year similar to one she has pushed for in previous legislative sessions to establish a red flag law in North Carolina.

Morey said she recently attempted to talk with Republican House Speaker Tim Moore about some reforms following the mass shootings last month in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. Moore said no.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0YOT_0g9YCirh00

“It would simply take guns away from law-abiding citizens,” he told reporters about whether Republicans would consider adopting a red flag law. “We have not looked at that at this point. But, what we are wanting to continue doing is investing in school safety.”

Of the states that have adopted red flag laws, they vary in how they work. Some states only allow law enforcement to petition a court to remove someone’s firearms. According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, those states include: Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

Other states go further, also allowing family members and former dating partners, for example, to file those petitions as well.

Rep. Morey’s bill would include: family or household members, current or former spouses or dating partners, law enforcement and health care providers. Firearms could be removed for up to one year, at which point a court would have to renew the petition.

“I think the idea is laudable and reasonable, but some of those laws are not,” said Greg Wallace, a professor at Campbell Law School and an expert on the Second Amendment.

“I think they can be legitimate if they have fair procedures, procedures that respect due process and don’t punish innocent victims,” he said. “That doesn’t mean you just give up on red flag laws in the first place. I think there is narrow room for gun confiscation orders that are legitimate and constitutionally valid, but they have to be drafted correctly.”

Wallace pointed out nearly two-thirds of deaths involving firearms in the U.S. are cases of suicide. He said in the states that have adopted red flag laws, studies have been mixed on their impact at reducing suicides.

“So, certainly if these red flag laws could make a dent in that number, that would be very helpful,” Wallace said.

Following the announcement by Sen. Tillis and the other senators, the National Rifle Association said, “NRA will continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies, initiatives that override constitutional due process protections and efforts to deprive law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to protect themselves and loved ones into this or any other legislation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 116

Eric Seaman
2d ago

one our Senators is retiring and the other one will not get my vote. Red Flag clause is the worst idea. Another idea to take guns away.

Reply(22)
33
D. Stauffer
2d ago

Great, more gun laws. I can just see how scared the criminals are of politicians creating more soft targets for them.

Reply(17)
29
LowerTaxes
2d ago

When will politicians admit that the 'real' cause of these shootings are the ridiculous decisions by our elected government employees? Treat everyone equally, do not use race as criteria, and quit taxing people only to turn around and give that money to others. No, we do not need gun laws, we need politician control.

Reply(5)
10
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Will Thom Tillis save North Carolina from Mark Robinson? Someone should.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is about “95% sure” that he’ll run for governor in 2024. But there might be one problem: Robinson is a magnet for bad publicity. And although party leaders don’t publicly condemn his disparaging remarks — of which there have been many — there’s some buzz recently about Republicans doubting whether he’s the right choice for governor.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
FOX8 News

Could Greensboro native Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson run for Congress?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The course for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s political future has drawn discussion about a new direction. Before becoming North Carolina lieutenant governor in 2020, the Republican from Greensboro rose to public prominence when his comments in 2018 about guns to the Greensboro City Council became a social media phenomenon. More recently […]
GREENSBORO, NC
BBC

Court rules North Carolina school skirt requirement unconstitutional

A North Carolina school violated the constitutional rights of its female pupils by requiring them to wear skirts, a US federal court has ruled. The Charter Day School, in the city of Leland, had said its uniform promoted girls as "fragile vessels" deserving of courteous and gentle treatment. But a...
LELAND, NC
carolinajournal.com

N.C. Gov. Cooper signs three bills into law, including one allowing FDA approved THC medications

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed three bills into law yesterday, June 14, including one that legalizes FDA-approved THC medications. S.B. 448 outlines amendments to Schedule VI of the Controlled Substances Act that would allow prescription drugs containing marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols, or THC, to be sold and used in North Carolina only if the FDA approves the drug.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Richard Burr
spectrumlocalnews.com

Interning triplets take on the N.C. legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. — Walking through the General Assembly this summer, you might do a double take, or a triple take. The Rocky Mount native triplets are all interning for Sen. Jim Burgin. They are law students at Georgetown University. They say they've done most things in their lives together.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Laws#Republican Senators#Politics Federal#Raleigh#Senate#House
WFAE

Fact check: How much hemp is farmed in North Carolina?

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. But, today’s segment is a little bit different. It’s not really a fact check. It’s more an examination of how a state senator’s false statement on hemp production got widely reported. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry spoke to Paul Specht of WRAL.
AGRICULTURE
thecharlottepost.com

North Carolina's Raise the Age law creates unintended ‘doughnut hole kids’

North Carolina's Raise the Age law creates unintended ‘doughnut hole kids’. North Carolina's Raise the Age Law created a gap for teens charged as adults who should've been charged as juveniles. In December 2015, 16-year-old Halo Garrett allegedly broke into a home in Charlotte, stealing a television and several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Some in central NC taking extra steps to protect themselves

Across the county, many communities are still seeking healing and reform after deadly mass shootings. The mass shootings have prompted some central North Carolina residents to take extra measures to protect themselves. Like a lot of people, Alan Thompson said he purchased a gun at the start of the coronavirus...
DURHAM, NC
floridapolitics.com

Illinois GOP 2024 poll shows Ron DeSantis in strong second place

'America's Governor' keeps scoring in polls far from home. More polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis as a strong potential candidate for the presidency should he run in 2024. A Chicago Sun Times/WBEZ survey released Monday showed that while roughly half of Republicans back another run from former President Donald Trump, DeSantis has made a dent in Trump’s support even in the Land of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs17

Jan. 6 panel: Trump campaign used election lies to mislead donors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Why did the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 think the election was stolen in the first place?. The House Congressional Committee claimed during its Monday morning televised hearing that it was because President Donald Trump told them it was stolen – despite all the evidence saying otherwise.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy