In late 2021, a 3D printed house went up in Williamsburg, Virginia. The printed portion of the three-bed two-bath home—that is, the exterior walls—took just 22 hours to complete. The house was a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity and Alquist 3D. The project’s success helped kick Alquist, a 3D printing construction company, into gear on an ambitious new effort launched this spring: to build 200 more 3D printed homes in Virginia within 5 years. The company claims it will be the biggest 3D printed construction project in the world.

