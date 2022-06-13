Altra Foundation awards students at Melrose-Mindoro, Cotter in Winona $5,000 scholarships

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Altra Foundation partnered with Banzai financial literacy program awarded two area high schoolers scholarships.

The foundation selected two winners for the Financial Education scholarship: Caeli McMahon from Melrose-Mindoro High School and Olivia Gardner from Cotter High School in Winona, Minn. Each will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

The scholarships are meant to help provide them with the skills to develop financial goals, budgets, debt management and how to maintain their credit.

“The course is really helpful for someone going to college,” Gardner said. “Knowing how to budget and knowing how to spend money wisely.”

Both recipients agreed that they would recommend the Banzai program to others their age.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Man facing charges of killing 32-year-old Sparta woman

Ahead of FDA considering COVID-19 vaccine expansion, Mayo Clinic doctor urges parents to be ready

Veterans memorial dedication set for Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona

Fashion show, prom give special fun in La Crosse

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.