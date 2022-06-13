ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Altra Foundation awards students at Melrose-Mindoro, Cotter in Winona $5,000 scholarships

By Dre Litsey
 2 days ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Altra Foundation partnered with Banzai financial literacy program awarded two area high schoolers scholarships.

The foundation selected two winners for the Financial Education scholarship: Caeli McMahon from Melrose-Mindoro High School and Olivia Gardner from Cotter High School in Winona, Minn. Each will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

The scholarships are meant to help provide them with the skills to develop financial goals, budgets, debt management and how to maintain their credit.

“The course is really helpful for someone going to college,” Gardner said. “Knowing how to budget and knowing how to spend money wisely.”

Both recipients agreed that they would recommend the Banzai program to others their age.

