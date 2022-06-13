SHP Member Involved in Shooting During Collision Investigation

Governor Roy Cooper has announced four judicial appointments to District Courts across the state, one involving a local man. Matthew Rupp is appointed as District Court Judge in District 24, which serves Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Larry Leake. Rupp is currently a Partner at Angle, Rupp and Rupp, Attorneys at Law. Previously, he was an Assistant District Attorney in the District Attorney’s Office for the 35th Prosecutorial District and the 26th Prosecutorial District. His prior experience also includes serving as counsel for the House Committee on Ways and Means and Counselor to the Inspector General. He received his Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame.

