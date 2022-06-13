Man killed in a trooper-involved shootout, according to deputies.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after state officials say he fired shots at a deputy and state trooper in Caldwell County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the shooting occurred on Sunday at about 2:23 p.m. on US 321 near Mission Road in Hudson. Troopers were told there was an overturned vehicle and a man in the crash area with a gun. Early indications are that the man was the driver of the overturned vehicle.
LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police are asking for help finding and identifying the person accused of crashing into a tow truck, seriously hurting its driver, and then leaving the scene. Investigators said on Friday at about 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the crash on Concord Parkway North at...
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaffney Police and the Cherokee County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Limestone Street. The coroner said Quentin Eugene McDowell, 34, was fatally shot during an incident inside an apartment.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One man has died following a domestic dispute last weekend. According to a news release, Surry County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 100 block of Moravian Lane in regards to a shooting just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found Michael...
NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Catawba County Tuesday morning on Startown Road near West Maiden Road. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Volvo dump truck was traveling north on Startown Road, ran off the road to the right, crossed back over the centerline, and overturned on the roadway.
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man is out of the hospital and behind bars after a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in Catawba County. Deputies said a woman was killed and three others, including the suspected shooter, were hurt. Catawba County deputies were called before 1 a.m. to a home...
Statesville, N.C. — Classmates, friends and neighbors streamed in the First Presbyterian of Statesville to remember 39-year-old Michael Marlowe and his 5-year-old son, Bentley. "Bentley was a very sweet, sweet boy — just a child who really got along well with all of his peers and just a little...
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia murder suspect who is a known gang member has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Office and Gastonia Police announced Tuesday. Terry Lomick, 41, was arrested at a home in west Gastonia in connection to the murder of Garreth Bickham, who was killed last month. Lomick is a known Bloods gang member and was considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He was identified as a suspect the day after Bickham’s murder.
Mark Price, The Charlotte Observer (TNS) Two people — including a 5-year-old — were killed and four others were critically injured when an intoxicated driver collided with a golf cart near Statesville, North Carolina, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Among the injured are three children, ages...
HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred Monday afternoon in Hickory. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments on 1st Street. 35-year-old Hickory resident Shonniel Blackburn was found lying on the ground suffering […]
CHARLOTTE — A man suspected in a north Charlotte shooting died from a suspected medical episode while in custody at the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said it all started shortly before 2 a.m. Monday when several people called 911 after hearing gunshots. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Lieutenant Bryan Crum said a 911 telecommunicator even heard some of those gunshots while they were on the phone with a caller.
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 19-year-old man died Monday after a shooting that happened during the early hours of Monday morning, Statesville police said. [ALSO READ: Seventh arrest made in Statesville shootings that left girl dead, 2 boys hurt]. Officers responded to Fifth Street and New Bern Avenue at about...
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a car hit a golf cart full of people in Iredell County, authorities said. The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, five people were in the golf cart.
Despite the fact all heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, each year an average of about 658 people succumb to extreme heat here in the U.S.
The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville. The stations are set to stay open through at least Wednesday. Polls open across the state at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville. Around 10 a.m., William was pronounced dead while in the care of hospital staff.
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 6-year-old girl drowned in a pool in the backyard of a home in Gastonia on Saturday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers and Fire and Rescue were called to a home on S. Emerson Street just before 4:30 p.m. on June 11 for a reported drowning in an above-ground pool.
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m., where they located 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. After attempting life-saving procedures, Blackburn was...
