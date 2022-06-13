ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NC

Man killed in a trooper-involved shootout, according to deputies.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On Sunday afternoon, the State Highway Patrol was notified of a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle on US 321....

WITN

Man dead after shooting at trooper and deputy in Caldwell County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after state officials say he fired shots at a deputy and state trooper in Caldwell County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the shooting occurred on Sunday at about 2:23 p.m. on US 321 near Mission Road in Hudson. Troopers were told there was an overturned vehicle and a man in the crash area with a gun. Early indications are that the man was the driver of the overturned vehicle.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Officer Involved Shooting On Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
WYFF4.com

Police, coroner investigate deadly shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaffney Police and the Cherokee County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Limestone Street. The coroner said Quentin Eugene McDowell, 34, was fatally shot during an incident inside an apartment.
Hudson, NC
fox46.com

Known gang member, Gastonia murder suspect arrested: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia murder suspect who is a known gang member has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Office and Gastonia Police announced Tuesday. Terry Lomick, 41, was arrested at a home in west Gastonia in connection to the murder of Garreth Bickham, who was killed last month. Lomick is a known Bloods gang member and was considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He was identified as a suspect the day after Bickham’s murder.
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly shooting, homicide investigation underway in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred Monday afternoon in Hickory. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments on 1st Street. 35-year-old Hickory resident Shonniel Blackburn was found lying on the ground suffering […]
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of shooting into homes dies in custody from suspected medical episode, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man suspected in a north Charlotte shooting died from a suspected medical episode while in custody at the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said it all started shortly before 2 a.m. Monday when several people called 911 after hearing gunshots. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Lieutenant Bryan Crum said a 911 telecommunicator even heard some of those gunshots while they were on the phone with a caller.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

19-year-old man killed in shooting, Statesville police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 19-year-old man died Monday after a shooting that happened during the early hours of Monday morning, Statesville police said. [ALSO READ: Seventh arrest made in Statesville shootings that left girl dead, 2 boys hurt]. Officers responded to Fifth Street and New Bern Avenue at about...
WBTV

One killed, three injured in Catawba County shooting, authorities say

The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville. The stations are set to stay open through at least Wednesday. Polls open across the state at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Impacts of early voting in S.C. Updated: 6 hours ago. Polls open for...
fox46.com

6-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 6-year-old girl drowned in a pool in the backyard of a home in Gastonia on Saturday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers and Fire and Rescue were called to a home on S. Emerson Street just before 4:30 p.m. on June 11 for a reported drowning in an above-ground pool.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Hickory Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m., where they located 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. After attempting life-saving procedures, Blackburn was...
HICKORY, NC

