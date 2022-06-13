ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, NY

Ava Legette Quartararo f Millbrook earns degree from Wofford College

theharlemvalleynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, SC (06/13/2022)– Wofford College awarded 374 Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees to 357 graduates during the college’s 168th Commencement Exercises on Sunday, May 22. Ava Legette...

www.theharlemvalleynews.net

theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Jean Marie Hicks

Jean Marie Hicks, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11th, 2022, at her home in Poughkeepsie, N.Y, surrounded by loved ones. She was a longtime resident of Pawling, N.Y, before relocating with her husband in 2008 to Poughquag, and then to the Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, in 2020. Diagnosed with terminal cancer in December of 2021, Jean was the picture of grace, dignity, and resilience for the past 6 months.
PAWLING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Allison J. “Al” Andrews

Allison J. “Al” Andrews, 71, a lifelong area resident died peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Andrews had a thirty year career with New York State retiring in 2006 as a locksmith from the Taconic DDSO Campus in Wassaic. Born December 29, 1950 in Albion, NY he was the son of the late William Miller and June Reetz (Miller) Jenks. He was a 1970 graduate of Webutuck High School. He immediately entered the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served our country from 1970-1972 when he was honorably discharged from the United States Army. On November 24, 1973 at the Millerton Methodist Church, he married Beth Lynn Crawford. Mrs. Andrews survives at home in Millerton. Mr. Andrews was a life member of the Millerton Fire Company and served as Fire Chief from 2000-2005. He also served as fire company treasurer for many years and held many other firematic offices throughout the years. He was a life member and Past-Commander of the Millerton American Legion Post No. 178 and once served as an American Legion Commander of Dutchess County. He was a past member of the Millerton Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren “working” and wood working and completing jigsaw puzzles in addition to being an avid reader. In addition to his loving wife Beth, Al is survived by two daughters, Amy Slater and her husband Nick of Millerton and Carolee Andrews and her companion Jim Murphy of Millerton; three grandchildren, Holden and Camden Slater and Allison Breen all of Millerton, his brother in law David and sister in law Rosemary and several nieces and nephews and many dear friends and his dog Emma Lou. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Roger A. Miller and two sisters, Donna Kaplan and her longtime companion Sal Carrubba and Esther Gray. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10am-12pm at the Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. The Millerton Legion Post No. 178 and the Millerton Fire Company will conduct services during visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at 12pm at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Burial with standard military honors will follow at Irondale Cemetery, Route 22, Millerton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton,NY 12534 or Millerton Legion Post No. 178, 155 Route 44, Millerton, NY 12546.
MILLERTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Stormville National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

LATHAM, NY (06/15/2022)– Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Ryan Fischer from Stormville, N.Y., and assigned to the Company...
STORMVILLE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

PART 2 OF DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER’S FINANCIAL SEMINAR SERIES FOR VETERANS FOCUSED ON CYBERSECURITY AND FRAUD PREVENTION

PART 2 OF DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER’S FINANCIAL SEMINAR SERIES FOR VETERANS FOCUSED ON CYBERSECURITY AND FRAUD PREVENTION. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois continues her partnership with VetZero to provide local veterans with a free educational seminar series devoted to maintaining financial health, as well as utilizing veteran-specific government services. Part 1 was held in April 2022 in Poughkeepsie and was focused on general financial wellness. Part 2 of this series will be devoted to Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention, a highly requested topic during the Part 1 session.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Molinaro to Host Town Hall on NYSEG Proposed Rate Hike Monday, June 27th

Amenia, Beekman, Dover and Pawling residents invited to attend,. Poughkeepsie… As part of ongoing advocacy on behalf of Dutchess County residents, County Executive Marc Molinaro will host a Town Hall Forum with representatives from NYSEG on Monday, June 27th, starting at 6pm at the Beekman Town Hall, located at 4 Main Street in Poughquag to discuss New York State Electric & Gas’ (NYSEG) rate increase proposal submitted to the New York State Public Service Commission last month. NYSEG representatives will review the proposal, which would increase rates up to 22 percent starting in May 2023, if approved. Residents of the towns of Amenia, Beekman, Dover, and Pawling, which NYSEG serves, are encouraged to attend to have their questions answered.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Stolen catalytic converter investigations lead to crime ring in Columbia County

Stolen catalytic converter investigations lead to crime ring in Columbia County. Claverack, New York – Since December of 2021, the State Police in Columbia County have been investigating numerous larceny complaints in and around the Claverack area. Investigators tracking local crime trends had asked the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

