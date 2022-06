Baxter County, AR. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual that robbed a Dollar General store on May 27th of 2022. Additionally, information on the individual seems to be scarce, so any person who may be able to identify this person is asked to step forward and provide information. The store that was stolen from is located in the area of Henderson, AR.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO