ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Seth Brown: Continues producing Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Brown went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies remove Corey Knebel from closer's role after latest meltdown vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-2 since firing Joe Girardi two weeks ago, though the bullpen remains far from reliable. On Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said veteran righty Corey Knebel has been removed from the closer's role following Tuesday night's meltdown against the Marlins, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will go closer by committee for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Browns' Deshaun Watson addresses new lawsuits, potential NFL suspension: 'I just wanna clear my name'

Deshaun Watson addressed reporters Tuesday for the first time in more than two months, and the Browns quarterback once again proclaimed his innocence in the face of 24 (and reportedly soon to be 26) civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. While the former Texans standout declined to elaborate on certain details of his case, referring some questions to his legal team, he expressed regret for the impact his situation has had on the community while reiterating a desire to "clear my name."
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for Golden State in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Rbi
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: Remains out of lineup

Davis isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers. Davis recently drew four consecutive starts and went 6-for-15 with a homer, four runs, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while Eduardo Escobar serves as the designated hitter with Luis Guillorme starting at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat Wednesday

Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Gets fifth consecutive start

Celestino will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Celestino is nominally the Twins' fourth outfielder, but he's a fixture in the starting nine against southpaws and often benefits from manager Rocco Baldelli occasionally handing off days to Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach against right-handed starters. The 23-year-old finds himself in the lineup for the fifth straight contest and should continue to see steady work while offering plus defense in the outfield and holding down a .784 OPS on the campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Commanders' Taylor Heinicke says Carson Wentz's contract is the main reason he has no shot at winning QB job

When the Commanders' top quarterback went down at the end of the 2020 season, and again at the start of the 2021 season, the team stuck with emergency starter Taylor Heinicke rather than looking elsewhere. This offseason, Washington spent big to land a new signal-caller, trading multiple draft picks for Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has had nothing but praise for Wentz since the QB's arrival, but Heinicke hinted to reporters Wednesday that there's another reason he's now confined to the bench: money.
NFL
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Not starting Thursday

Kim will sit Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim went 1-for-1 with a triple, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 19-5 win and now owns a 1.057 OPS over his last eight games. His season slash line sits at .222/.314/.356, a performance which is good for a respectable 95 wRC+ in this year's subdued offensive environment. He'll sit Thursday as Sergio Alcantara takes over at shortstop.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Returns to bench

Nola will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. The Padres have been remarkably consistent in how they've deployed their catchers in recent weeks. Nola and Jorge Alfaro have alternated turns behind the plate for 20 consecutive games. Alfaro starts Tuesday, but Nola should return to the lineup Wednesday if the pattern holds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Potential Hendriks replacement

Graveman could be in line for work in the ninth inning with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely. The injury to Hendriks is one that could sideline him for weeks or months, so it's unclear how long the closer role will be up for grabs, but Graveman seems like the best bet to get save opportunities in the interim. He saved 10 games in 2021 and has two saves this year to go along with a 2.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in 28.2 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Heads to bench

Schwindel will sit Thursday against the Padres, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Schwindel sits for the first time in over a month. He owns a .773 OPS in 33 games since his last time on the bench, a far better mark than his .535 OPS in 27 games up to that point. Patrick Wisdom shifts to first base for the first time this year in his absence, with Jonathan Villar starting at third.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Christopher Morel: Plates three runs

Went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 19-5 loss to the Padres. Morel took reliever Craig Stammen deep in the sixth inning for a solo shot -- his fourth of the season -- and plated two more runs on a one-out base hit in the bottom of the second. The two-hit, three-RBI performance ended a brief skid at the dish for Morel, who had recorded just one base knock in 15 at-bats over the prior four contests. The rookie is in the lineup for Thursday's series finale, manning center field and batting leadoff.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy