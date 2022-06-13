ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Not in Monday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ortega will sit Monday against the Padres. Ortega's days...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cubs Finally End An Embarrassing Streak At The Plate

It was not a fun weekend in the Bronx for the Chicago Cubs. The North Siders went into New York to do battle with the New York Yankees, who own baseball’s best record. The Cubs were swept and outscored 28-5 as their losing streak was extended to six games and they fell 10 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs: 3 long-term replacements for Willson Contreras if we trade him

How will the Chicago Cubs fill the Willson Contreras void if he gets traded and doesn’t come back?. The Chicago Cubs may be in for a rude reminder if the tenure of Willson Contreras comes to a close following a possible trade this summer. He is one of the game’s best all-around catchers. Far better known for his bat than his glove, he hasn’t been a burden behind the plate like many other offensively-gifted players at the position have been.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Giants: 3 prospects to trade for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras

Any of these three San Francisco Giants prospects could headline a trade for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. If the science existed, the San Francisco Giants would have invested in keeping Buster Posey around forever. Losing him to retirement left a hole in the lineup they might be able to resolve this summer by renting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras for a few weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chicago, IL
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Padres vs. Cubs prediction, odds, pick – 6/13/2022

The San Diego Padres take on the Chicago Cubs. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Cubs prediction and pick. Yu Darvish gets the ball for the Padres, while Justin Steele takes the mound for the Cubs. Yu Darvish has a 3.61 ERA. He has been very good this season, a definite improvement […] The post MLB Odds: Padres vs. Cubs prediction, odds, pick – 6/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Records second homer

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Reds. Perdomo slugged a two-run homer in the second inning to record his second long ball of the season. He drove in another run on a single in the eighth inning to manage his third multi-RBI performance of the campaign. Despite his strong effort, Perdomo is hitting just .224 with 14 RBI and 20 runs scored across 192 plate appearances on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cubs head into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

San Diego Padres (40-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-39, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-0, 1.50 ERA, .93 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -185, Cubs +158; over/under is 10...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Yan Gomes
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Delivers first career homer, RBI

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. Rutschman checked off a couple of milestones Wednesday, hitting his first career homer and his first two RBI in the fourth inning. This was the catcher's fourth multi-hit effort in 21 contests this season. He's still slashing a shaky .192/.267/.321 while adding nine runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 86 plate appearances, but perhaps this is the spark he needs to up his game at the major-league level.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting ninth for Padres versus Cubs

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is hitting ninth in Wednesday's game against right-hander Caleb Kilian and the Chicago Cubs. Grisham was the leadoff man on Tuesday and he went 2-for-6 with an RBI, a run scored, and three strikeouts. Jurickson Profar is back at the top of the order for San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -120, Padres +100; over/under is 11 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to continue a five-game road winning streak. Chicago has an 11-22 record at home and a 23-38 record overall. The Cubs have hit 62 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch; however, his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Top catching role awaits

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Out at least one month

Aquino is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with an ankle injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Aquino landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with what was labeled a strained left calf, but the injury has since been clarified as an ankle issue. The 28-year-old had an .810 OPS through nine games in June but may now be unavailable until after the All-Star break.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy