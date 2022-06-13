ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Walks, steals base Sunday

Frazier went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the...

FOX Sports

Angels look to end 11-game road losing streak, play the Mariners

Los Angeles Angels (29-35, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-35, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -119, Mariners +101; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mariners OF Taylor Trammell Homers vs. Twins

SEATTLE — During the seventh inning of the Mariners' series opener with the Twins on Monday, outfielder Taylor Trammell homered off right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton. Going 423 feet over the right-center field wall at an exit velocity of 105.2 MPH, the solo shot cut Minnesota's lead down to 3-2 and marked Trammell's second home run of the season. It also snapped an 0 for 18 streak for the 24-year old outfielder, bringing his overall slash line to .250/.346/.523 through 53 plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Records second homer

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Reds. Perdomo slugged a two-run homer in the second inning to record his second long ball of the season. He drove in another run on a single in the eighth inning to manage his third multi-RBI performance of the campaign. Despite his strong effort, Perdomo is hitting just .224 with 14 RBI and 20 runs scored across 192 plate appearances on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Delivers first career homer, RBI

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. Rutschman checked off a couple of milestones Wednesday, hitting his first career homer and his first two RBI in the fourth inning. This was the catcher's fourth multi-hit effort in 21 contests this season. He's still slashing a shaky .192/.267/.321 while adding nine runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 86 plate appearances, but perhaps this is the spark he needs to up his game at the major-league level.
BALTIMORE, MD
Adam Frazier
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch; however, his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Mariners#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Opens scoring with homer

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Twins. Suarez went 0-for-8 in his last two games, the first time since May 24-27 he'd been held without hits in consecutive contests. His homer Tuesday opened the scoring in the fourth inning. The third baseman is up to 12 long balls this season, and he's added a .231/.324/.453 slash line, 34 RBI, 32 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple through 259 plate appearances as the Mariners' top option at the hot corner.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Mariners' Luis Torrens not in Monday lineup

The Seattle Mariners did not list Luis Torrens in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Torrens will catch a breather Monday while Cal Raleigh starts at catcher and bats seventh against the Twins. Our models project Torrens for 182 more plate appearances this season, with 6...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Oakland's Chad Pinder receives Wednesday off

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Pinder will take a break after Seth Brown was shifted to left field and Luis Barrera was named Oakland's starter in right. Per Baseball Savant on 103 batted ball this season, Pinder has recorded...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat Wednesday

Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Deactivated with forearm strain

The White Sox placed Hendriks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain. Hendriks hadn't made an appearance since Friday before manager Tony La Russa revealed Monday that the closer was battling arm stiffness. The right-hander was scheduled to play catch Monday, but after he apparently didn't respond well to the workout, the White Sox sent him in for an MRI that confirmed the forearm strain. Given the nature of his injury, Hendriks seems likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days, but the White Sox have yet to provide a precise timeline for his recovery. Kendall Graveman is likely first in line to pick up saves while Hendriks is on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL

