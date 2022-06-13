ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox infielder claimed off waivers by AL East foe

Jonathan Arauz has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they've claimed the 23-year-old infielder off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Arauz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2020. The Panama...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Richie Martin batting ninth for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Martin will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Blue Jays. Rougned Odor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martin for 6.3 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Sportico

Orioles’ Sale, Move Talk Fueled by Bitter Angelos Family Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. The future of the Baltimore Orioles’ ownership is at stake in a lawsuit brought by attorney Louis “Lou” Angelos, son of longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos, against his brother, Orioles CEO John Angelos, and their 80-year-old mother, Georgia Angelos. The complaint, filed on June 9 in a Baltimore County court, demands that recent amendments to a family trust be voided and that John Angelos be held liable for fraud and intentionally interfering with his brother’s inheritance. Much of the case stems from the aftermath of Peter Angelos, now 92, creating a revocable trust in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose infielder Jonathan Araúz on waivers to Orioles

Former Red Sox infielder Jonathan Arauz has been claimed off waivers by the Orioles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Boston had designated Arauz for assignment last Friday in order to create a spot on both the 26- and 40-man roster for outfielder Rob Refsnyder. Arauz, who turns 24 in...
BOSTON, MA
The Baltimore Sun

Amid legal battle with brother, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos says team ‘will never leave’ Baltimore

In the midst of a lawsuit among members of the Angelos family, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday asserting that the club “will never leave” Baltimore. Louis Angelos, the brother of John, brought a lawsuit against his brother Thursday, alleging he was trying to seize control of the team and the rest of his father’s holdings. Their 92-year-old father, Peter, has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Santander
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Delivers first career homer, RBI

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. Rutschman checked off a couple of milestones Wednesday, hitting his first career homer and his first two RBI in the fourth inning. This was the catcher's fourth multi-hit effort in 21 contests this season. He's still slashing a shaky .192/.267/.321 while adding nine runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 86 plate appearances, but perhaps this is the spark he needs to up his game at the major-league level.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Not starting Wednesday

Mancini (hand) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game due to a right hand injury, but he recently underwent X-rays that came back negative and doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list. Cedric Mullins will serve as the designated hitter while Ryan McKenna enters the lineup in center field Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Loses 40-man spot

The Orioles designated Lowther for assignment Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Jonathan Arauz, whom the Orioles claimed off waivers from the Red Sox on Wednesday. Lowther was optioned to Norfolk on June 1, one day after he gave up six runs (five earned) across 5.1 innings of long relief in his lone appearance of the season with the big club.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks it off in extra innings to beat Baltimore Orioles 7-6

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is The Big Man. And on Wednesday night, he knocked his first-ever walk-off hit to win a regular-season game for the Toronto Blue Jays. It came in extra innings when he singled into left-field allowing Bo Bichette to race home from second base. On a night where Vladdy had already launched a 443 ft solo home run in the fifth and two other hits to go along with it, the Orioles decided to let him hit instead of intentionally walking him in the 10th.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Orioles#Toronto
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Records second homer

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Reds. Perdomo slugged a two-run homer in the second inning to record his second long ball of the season. He drove in another run on a single in the eighth inning to manage his third multi-RBI performance of the campaign. Despite his strong effort, Perdomo is hitting just .224 with 14 RBI and 20 runs scored across 192 plate appearances on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Progressing slowly in recovery

Urias (oblique) said Wednesday that his recovery process is "going slow," Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Urias landed on the injured list with a left oblique strain Saturday and hasn't made significant process in his recovery yet. Although his rehab process isn't going as quickly as he had hoped, the 28-year-old said Wednesday that he doesn't expect to be sidelined too long. Tyler Nevin has served as Baltimore's primary third baseman in Urias' absence.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals GM made Luis Garcia the starting shortstop

With veteran Alcides Escobar sidelined with a hamstring strain, the Nationals had little choice but to turn to Luis Garcia, a former top prospect who came into the year sporting a 79 wRC+ through 386 career plate appearances. Despite a host of veteran signings that seemed to block Garcia from regular playing time, his time has come. Manager Dave Martinez has made clear that Garcia is his starting shortstop from here on out, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. Since taking over, Garcia has hit .352/.368/.519 over 57 plate appearances. That is obviously above and beyond what the Nats can expect from Garcia, but even developing into an average regular would be a boon for a Nats team with few offensive building blocks beyond Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz. Elsewhere around the National League…
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch; however, his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Not starting Wednesday

Crawford (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins. Since the Mariners are closing their series with a day game after a night game, Crawford will unsurprisingly remain on the bench and get more time to recuperate from the illness that resulted in him being scratched ahead of Tuesday's 4-2 win. Manager Scott Servais has described Crawford's illness as flu-like symptoms, so the 27-year-old doesn't appear to be a candidate to land on the COVID-19-related injured list at this time.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy