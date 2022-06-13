ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Discover Bristol Wing Walk

993thex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first ever Discover Bristol Wing Walk, in downtown Bristol, is coming up on...

www.993thex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

A Preview of Coming Attractions

Today's Scrapbook Showcase features photos taken at Roan Mountain, along the Appalachian Trail north of Carver's Gap. The photos were taken on Monday, June 6, by Kingsport's Richard M. Currie, Jr. Though some of the rhododendrons and flame azaleas were in bloom, it's just a preview of coming attractions. Peak...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Birthplace of Country Music announces Super Raffle in September

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) on Wednesday announced what is in store for its fourth annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, which benefits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Participants of the raffle have a chance to win $250,000 in cash and prizes in the Sept. 11 drawing. There are only […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Bristol, TN
Lifestyle
WJHL

Don Wells shares letter as search for Summer reaches one year

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the day marking one year since Summer Wells went missing from her Beech Creek home, Donald Wells issued a statement on the ordeal through the family’s website and YouTube channel. Don Wells, who is serving time in jail for violating his probation, wrote the letter during his sentence. The […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Blues#Bristol Wing Walk#Lumac Rooftop
WJHL

VOTE: Which restaurant has the best burger in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – After more than 600 nominations, only four competitors remain for the title of Best Local Burger. Finalists were chosen based on their number of nominations, and these four received the most: Voting begins at midnight Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m on June 26. You can vote once per day. After voting closes, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Central Drive-In at 70 – Herrons work to preserve drive-in’s history, place in community

BLACKWOOD — Summer may not arrive officially until June 21, but the Central Drive-In has been celebrating its 70th consecutive summer since May. Buddy and Paula Herron are the second family to have owned and operated the Central since it opened in 1952, and they say that makes the staple of Wise County outdoor entertainment the oldest continually operating drive-in theater in Virginia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Bristol TN/VA Chamber Receives Fourth Consecutive, Prestigious Five Star Accreditation

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bristol, TN/VA Chamber of Commerce is receiving a prestigious 5 star accreditation by the United States Chamber of Commerce. The Bristol Chamber is one of only 132 five star accredited chambers in the country of more than seven thousand chambers. Tennessee has a total of four 5 star accredited chambers, including the Bristol Chamber and Virginia has three.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Johnson City nabs top spot as fishing destination

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An online fishing travel platform named Johnson City #1 among the country’s top Father’s Day 2022 destinations. The recognition came on fishingbooker.com, which posts frequent best-of lists. The blog post from May 27 cited nearby Boone Lake as a hotspot for bass fishing of all types along with catfish, crappie […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

Annual event for collectors to be held Saturday in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday in Greeneville. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Cootie Brown's Campus welcomes you home

My dining partner and I were bringing our friend the Retiree home from her flight from Utah, when I spilled the beans on where we’d be having supper that evening. A warning look from my partner came too late, and the surprise was ruined; we were having supper at one of the retiree’s favorite restaurants, Cootie Brown’s Campus location in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tenn. and Va. should keep state park pools open

What is it with state park swimming pools? Those swimming pools are one of the biggest draws to our parks. Yet Tennessee has permanently closed half of its park pools, including the one at Kingsport’s Warriors’ Path State Park. Now, Virginia has closed the only public pool in Scott County with the excuse that it needs repair.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

‘Fancy Like’ singer Walker Hayes headlining Appalachian Fair

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Fair officials on Monday announced the lineup for the 2022 event scheduled for Aug. 22-27. Entertainers set to take the main stage include the following: Walker Hayes Carly Pearce Russell Dickerson We are Messengers Shenandoah Dailey & Vincent Headliner Walker Hayes, set to perform on Monday, Aug. 22, is perhaps […]
GRAY, TN
WVNS

Tazewell County Animal Shelter faces a Code Red situation

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–One local animal shelter in Virginia needs help as they reach Code Red. The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is on the verge of euthanizing animals to make space for new intakes. Director of the shelter, Jenny Dawson said she’s thankful they haven’t had to go that route yet. She said she needs assistance […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
indherald.com

Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters

NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy