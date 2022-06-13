Discover Bristol Wing Walk

Today's Scrapbook Showcase features photos taken at Roan Mountain, along the Appalachian Trail north of Carver's Gap. The photos were taken on Monday, June 6, by Kingsport's Richard M. Currie, Jr. Though some of the rhododendrons and flame azaleas were in bloom, it's just a preview of coming attractions. Peak...
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) on Wednesday announced what is in store for its fourth annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, which benefits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Participants of the raffle have a chance to win $250,000 in cash and prizes in the Sept. 11 drawing. There are only […]
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Blackbird Bakery in downtown Bristol is celebrating its 14th anniversary Tuesday and what better way to celebrate than with a free scoop of ice cream?. The bakery is offering a free scoop until 10 p.m. from the available flavors. Blackbird is located at 188 Piedmont...
ROAN MOUNTAIN — It should be a great weekend in Roan Mountain, with the 75th Rhododendron Festival taking place at Roan Mountain State Park and the Catawba rhododendron at full bloom at both Carver’s Gap and at the Cloudland Gardens atop Roan Mountain. The rhododendron are nearly at...
After two years off-stage due to the pandemic, the Johnson City Community Theatre returns next month for its 135th season with an all-American classic, Grease. JCCT officials say they have taken this time off to re-imagine and restructure operations and how they serve the community. One development is the addition...
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the day marking one year since Summer Wells went missing from her Beech Creek home, Donald Wells issued a statement on the ordeal through the family’s website and YouTube channel. Don Wells, who is serving time in jail for violating his probation, wrote the letter during his sentence. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL)- Social media rumors and YouTube sleuths have clouded the Summer Wells case. But, there is one who has taken the case by storm. “This is a powerful tool if utilized correctly and embraced by law enforcement as a whole, because this is the 21st century now,” said Chris McDonough, the host […]
The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities plans to host its first annual Rainbow Festival at the Founders Park Pavillion, 105 West Main Street in Johnson City, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The festival is scheduled to run from 10:00 AM through 9:00 PM.
(WJHL) – After more than 600 nominations, only four competitors remain for the title of Best Local Burger. Finalists were chosen based on their number of nominations, and these four received the most: Voting begins at midnight Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m on June 26. You can vote once per day. After voting closes, […]
BLACKWOOD — Summer may not arrive officially until June 21, but the Central Drive-In has been celebrating its 70th consecutive summer since May. Buddy and Paula Herron are the second family to have owned and operated the Central since it opened in 1952, and they say that makes the staple of Wise County outdoor entertainment the oldest continually operating drive-in theater in Virginia.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Bristol, TN/VA Chamber of Commerce is receiving a prestigious 5 star accreditation by the United States Chamber of Commerce. The Bristol Chamber is one of only 132 five star accredited chambers in the country of more than seven thousand chambers. Tennessee has a total of four 5 star accredited chambers, including the Bristol Chamber and Virginia has three.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An online fishing travel platform named Johnson City #1 among the country’s top Father’s Day 2022 destinations. The recognition came on fishingbooker.com, which posts frequent best-of lists. The blog post from May 27 cited nearby Boone Lake as a hotspot for bass fishing of all types along with catfish, crappie […]
GREENEVILLE — The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday in Greeneville. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
My dining partner and I were bringing our friend the Retiree home from her flight from Utah, when I spilled the beans on where we’d be having supper that evening. A warning look from my partner came too late, and the surprise was ruined; we were having supper at one of the retiree’s favorite restaurants, Cootie Brown’s Campus location in Johnson City.
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
What is it with state park swimming pools? Those swimming pools are one of the biggest draws to our parks. Yet Tennessee has permanently closed half of its park pools, including the one at Kingsport’s Warriors’ Path State Park. Now, Virginia has closed the only public pool in Scott County with the excuse that it needs repair.
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Fair officials on Monday announced the lineup for the 2022 event scheduled for Aug. 22-27. Entertainers set to take the main stage include the following: Walker Hayes Carly Pearce Russell Dickerson We are Messengers Shenandoah Dailey & Vincent Headliner Walker Hayes, set to perform on Monday, Aug. 22, is perhaps […]
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–One local animal shelter in Virginia needs help as they reach Code Red. The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is on the verge of euthanizing animals to make space for new intakes. Director of the shelter, Jenny Dawson said she’s thankful they haven’t had to go that route yet. She said she needs assistance […]
NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
