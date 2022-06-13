Swedish skier rail grinds for more than 500 feet to break world record

June 13 (UPI) -- An Olympic skier broke a Guinness World Record in Sweden when he completed a 506-foot, 10.3-inch rail grind on skis.

Guinness World Records said Jesper Tjader strapped on his skis at the Skistar Resort in Are and hopped up onto the rail while traveling downhill.

Tjader jumped back down to the snow after grinding the rail for 506 feet and 10.3 inches, Guinness said.

Tjader is a freestyle skier who competed on the Swedish team in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.