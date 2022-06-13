COVID inching toward endemic phase as testing remains critical
By Andrew Lofholm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Just about two weeks ago here at JFK Hospital in Atlantis there were about a dozen patients here fighting Covid. Today, there are about three times that. But like we’ve seen through this entire pandemic the people hospitalized with Covid have co-morbidities and they’re unvaccinated....
TALLAHASSEE – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,400 and increased nearly 11 percent during the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.The data showed that a reported 3,413 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 3,078 a week earlier. Also, the data showed that 336 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 259 a week earlier. Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The numbers, however, remain lower than early in the year when the omicron variant caused widespread infections.
MIAMI (WSVN) - Saharan dust above South Florida is causing danger, especially for those with breathing problems. The Saharan dust that has been traveling through South Florida may have been causing many people problems since Tuesday. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Officials issued a warning, especially for certain people. As the...
Rates of new coronavirus cases have remained flat over the last week. Cases have decreased in the Northeast but has risen in the South and West. Hospitalizations are decreasing in the Northeast but rising in the Southern and Western states. The country is now averaging 109,000 new coronavirus cases per...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will begin issuing Purple Alerts in Florida on July 1. The Purple Alert will be used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities. The plan was established by...
More contagious strains of omicron are gaining a foothold in South Florida, leading to an increase of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the latest reports. The two new strains, BA.4 and BA.5, have higher transmission rates and can evade immunity from vaccination and previous infection, but, to...
June 15, 2022 – Pulmonologist Hector Y. Vazquez Saad, M.D., has joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. At Holy Cross Health Dr. Saad specializes in pulmonology and critical care. He has extensive...
Much of Northeast Florida has returned to high levels of COVID-19, meaning people are advised to wear masks in stores, theaters and other indoor public places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists Clay, Duval and Nassau counties as spots of high COVID risk based on new cases, hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds used.
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Could the blue-green algae that plagues much of our water in South Florida and the Treasure Coast cause Lou Gehrig’s disease? Researchers from Arizona State University say there is a strong connection. The goal of the recent study was to look at potential environmental...
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The 9th annual Python Challenge is on. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced registration for the contest is beginning, at a news conference in the Everglades, west of Miami, Thursday morning. Click here for information and to register. This year's competition will run from 8 a.m....
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have traveled to or from Florida lately, you probably noticed more flights are delayed and canceled. Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation confirms the recent trend. So far this year, more than 1,200 flights coming into Orlando International Airport were canceled compared to...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We've been monitoring a wave in the tropics for the past few days, and development chances have slowly gone down all week. This area of low pressure has now moved inland near Nicaragua and Honduras. Additional development is unlikely since it is over land, but it is expected to move back out over the open waters by the end of the week.
Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicides and suicides are up, overdoses are down in 2022. The news comes from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, who released new year-over-year data from January 1 to May 31. According to the medical examiner, homicides are up 11 percent (from 35...
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys who worked to secure settlements topping $1 billion in the collapse of a beachfront Florida condominium building in which 98 people died are requesting about $100 million in fees and costs. A court filing made public Monday says the request represents a discount of...
