COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rescue crews from around Texas and surrounding states gathered in College Station for a search and rescue exercise at Disaster City. The multi-agency aviation exercise took place inside the training facility, at an area creek and Lake Somerville. Volunteers acting as victims were placed in hard-to-reach areas like a crashed bus and train, a pile of rubble and the top of a parking garage.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO