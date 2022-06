DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- To learn skills on the practice field of the most valuable sports franchise is a priceless experience, and one John Fassel knows all too well.As the Cowboys Special Teams coordinator, Fassel says "when the young kids see our players, they think of kids as other-worldly beings. Then, it's a opportunity to see that a Dallas Cowboys football player is a regular young man." He hosts the Prison Fellowship Angel Tree sports camp for more than 200 kids aged seven to 14. It's free of charge at The Star in Frisco and geared toward children with at least one...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO