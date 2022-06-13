11-year-old Utah boy saves his teen sister from drowning

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An incident that could’ve turned deadly this past weekend has resulted in an 11-year-old receiving an award for saving his sister’s life.

Heber City police say they responded to a report of a possible drowning on Sunday. The parents told the responding officers that their 14-year-old daughter, Maya Treu possibly suffered a seizure while swimming in their backyard swimming pool, a press release states.

Her 11-year-old brother, Tristen Treu, immediately jumped into the pool and rescued her by holding Maya’s head above water until help arrived.

Officers and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responders believe that Tristen saved his sister’s life through his quick rescue efforts.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., Heber Police Chief David Booth will present Heber City’s “Busted” lifesaving award to Tristan at the home in Heber City.

