ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

WROTB considers proposal from horsemen to have racing in January and February at Batavia Downs

By Mike Pettinella
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. officials are considering a proposal by the Western New York Harness Horsemen’s Association to conduct 15 or 16 racing dates at Batavia Downs Gaming next January and February.

“While nothing is finalized, we are receptive to the horsemen’s request to having racing here during those two months after learning that Buffalo Raceway (in Hamburg) is not planning to be open then,” WROTB President Henry Wojtaszek said. “We want to work with them as long as they will reimburse us for the expense to operate then.”

Wojtaszek informed the public benefit company’s board of directors that the WNYHHA is willing to foot the bill to race in those months in order to give its members a chance to make a living.

Normally, Buffalo Raceway is open from January through mid-July and Batavia Downs runs from mid-July through mid-December, with racing scheduled two or three nights per week.

“Buffalo is not a well-maintained facility at this point,” Wojtaszek said, adding that Batavia’s track is able to handle the additional racing. He estimated that it would cost around $300,000 for the proposed racing dates in the first two months of next year.

He said a decision is expected later this month or in July.

Racing returns to Batavia Downs on July 20 and, currently, is set to run through Dec. 17.

A call to Bruce Tubin, WNYHHA president, was not returned at the time of the posting of this story.

In other developments, Wojtaszek reported the following:

  • WROTB will pay half of the $75,000 cost of new rubber rolled matting for the harness horse stalls, with the WNYHHA taking care of the other half.

The material – 28 sheets of rubber matting, 4 feet wide and 200 feet long – is being purchased from RubberForm Recycled Products LLC of Lockport, the low bidder.

  • WROTB will pay $30,000 to Benderson Development LLC of Buffalo to use the former Kmart lot for additional parking from June 1 through Aug. 31. Wojtaszek said a portion of the lot will be fenced off when construction of the new Starbucks along Route 63 begins.

Starbucks and another retail restaurant will be built on the parking lot in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 legend Al Vaughters announces retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Al Vaughters, a Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer and a beloved member of the News 4 team for nearly 30 years, announced on air Thursday that he will retire at the end of the month. “It has truly been one of my life’s greatest honors to work alongside some of […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lockport, NY
State
New York State
Hamburg, NY
Sports
City
Batavia, NY
City
Hamburg, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Batavia, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Extreme heat is rare in Buffalo

We just had our first 90-degree day in Buffalo with an official high of 91 on June 15. However, Buffalo doesn’t see that heat all that often. We only average three 90-degree days a year, although the past couple of years we’ve seen more than that. We had five such days last year.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Super Underrated Ice Cream Places in Western New York

You have probably noticed that it is pretty hot outside. In fact, it's downright brutal in the humidity department since yesterday. The hot and muggy weather calls for two things here in Western New York -- drinks and ice cream. It feels like every beverage center and ice cream stand is swamped with people looking to get refreshments.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Track Betting#Western New York#Wrotb#Batavia Downs Gaming
wnynewsnow.com

Amtrak Considers Westfield, Dunkirk For New Railway Stop

DUNKIRK – Local leaders and stakeholders met this week to discuss plans to develop a new Amtrak station in Chautauqua County. Over a year ago, Amtrak reached out to the Town of Westfield about the possibility of opening a station in the area. Tuesday, this idea took another step forward when County Executive PJ Wendel met with stakeholders and other officials to discuss the viability of the project.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mumbo Wings pops up at Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s #GoodNewsWithGabby: We’re taking you to the Broadway Market where Mumbo Wings is having a pop-up! But it’s not just about the delicious wings, this is part of a movement to memorialize Buffalo’s original “King of Wings,” John Young. Young’s famous “Mumbo wings” are the ENTIRE wing: battered, fried, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Pick Your Own Unique Bouquet on One of Kind NY Flower Farm

There's a two-acre field of flowers on a unique rural u-pick flower farm you'll want to visit this summer. The Flower Stand is a country getaway in the village of Springville, 30 minutes south of Buffalo, New York, where you’ll find row after row of gorgeous and affordable flowers in the prettiest setting you could imagine.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
The Batavian

Ethyl I. Sojda

Ethyl I. Sojda, age 84, of Creek Rd, Batavia, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 8th, 2022. Ethyl was born in Batavia as the only daughter of the late Vincent N. and Ruth M. Kirch. She was a life-long resident of Alexander, NY. After graduating...
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Starbucks
96.1 The Breeze

Garth Brooks Answers If He’s Going Through A Folding Table in Buffalo

Garth Brooks was on the Buffalo TV stations this morning, and dang, it got us even more excited for Garth's concert. Brooks is coming to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York for his first show ever at the stadium, and his first concert in Buffalo since he did a run at Key Bank Center in 2015. Buffalo is the perfect place for a concert, location-wise, because of our proximity to Canada and ease of the Thruway from other cities. Garth has often welcomed and encouraged folks from Canada to come to the Buffalo show the past couple of weeks as he did his media tours.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Club Marcella to open at new location Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Club Marcella will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Michigan Avenue location on Friday. The venue closed its Theatre District location in March, as it announced the move. A VIP event will take place from 8 to 10 p.m., with a public grand opening from 10 p.m. until 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

What happened to Nik Wallenda's plans to invest in Niagara Falls?

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Daredevil Nik Wallenda returned to Niagara Falls on Wednesday to mark 10 years since his tightrope walk over the falls. Back then, Wallenda discussed bringing a permanent attraction to the Cataract City. However, a decade later, that project has yet to happen. When asked...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2022 Fireworks Guide for Western New York

It's almost time to celebrate America's Birthday. Here is your complete guide to all of the fireworks happening this year across Western New York. The list below will be updated as we get more info on the fireworks shows planned across Western New York. FRIDAY, JULY 1, 2022:. Niagara Falls...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Easy Hikes For Newbies Around Western New York

Buffalo is known for a ton of awesome things. Living here, you can take advantage of the world-class food scene, busy water scene, amazing live music, historical sites, kick-butt sports teams, enriching history, eye-opening museums and culture…I could easily go on and on. Buffalo has something for literally everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, Tonawanda to undergo pavement work

AMHERST, N.Y. — Drivers in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda should be prepared for some road work scheduled to take place on Niagara Falls Boulevard starting this weekend. The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that pavement work is scheduled to start on Niagara Falls Boulevard between Sheridan Drive and Ridge Lea road on Sunday, June 19.
AMHERST, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
465
Followers
480
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy