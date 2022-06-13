ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Conference committee start discussion on sports betting

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06G2PE_0g9Y931R00

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Sports betting bills have passed in both chambers, but they have significant differences. It’s unclear if the conference committee will be able to come to an agreement.

Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on elevators

As of now, Massachusetts residents can travel to over 30 states including neighboring Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and New York to legally place bets on sports. A conference committee of house and senate lawmakers met last week to discuss finding common ground between the two bills. There are significant differences.

The Senate’s bill would tax in-person bets at 20% and would not allow for credit card usage. The House’s bill would tax in-person bets at 12.5% and has no restrictions on credit card usage. The Senate bill also places strict restrictions on advertising, whereas the House bill does not. The biggest difference is in collegiate sports betting. The Senate’s version does not allow for college sports betting, whereas the House’s version does.

A possible solution other states have agreed upon is to allow for collegiate sports betting, but only on games involving out-of-state colleges.

For this to become law, a report would have to come out of the conference committee in time for both the House and Senate to vote on the matter before the end of the session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
New Hampshire State
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Senate Bill#Conference Committee#House#Nexstar Media Inc
Alina Andras

Six Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to what kind of food most Americans prefer to enjoy when they are dining out, steak is probably among the most common choices. Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, sometimes it is nice to just go out and share a nice meal with a loved one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Alina Andras

Five Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and crave a good pizza but don't know where to get it from, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are praised by both local people and travellers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts: Get Ready to Look Up as Several Planets Align With the Moon on June 24

It's going to mean rolling out of bed early, but it will be worth it if the weather holds here in New England. I know that that in itself is humorous to think about considering how things work with Mother Nature here, but we'll pretty much know what to expect weather-wise as this fabulous planet and moon-gazing moment approaches on June 24.
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Push to Change Alcohol Licenses in Mass. Survives High Court Challenge

An initiative petition seeking to change state liquor-licensing laws remains alive after the Supreme Judicial Court on Monday ruled that Attorney General Maura Healey correctly certified it to appear before voters on November's ballot. The high court rejected a challenge to Healey's certification, which argued the question did not meet...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy