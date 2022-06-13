ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Crop Progress Report | June 13, 2022

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures settle weaker as harvest advances

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished lower amid pressure from the advancing harvest and losses in financial markets, analysts said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 20-3/4 cents lower at $10.50-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 19-1/2 cents at $11.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 13-1/4-cent to $12.08-1/2 a bushel. * Heat in the U.S. Plains is hastening maturation of winter wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 10% complete, up from 5% a week ago and behind the five-year average of 12%, the USDA said separately on Monday. * Wheat futures came under further pressure from gains in the dollar that create headwinds for exports of American farm goods, analysts said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices mixed at market close | Friday, June 10, 2022

U.S. grain prices ended the day mixed. July corn was down ¼ cent with December corn up 3 ¾ cents. July soybean futures were 23 ½ cent lower with November beans down 14 cents. July Chicago wheat closed down ½ cent. July Kansas City wheat closed up 8 ¾ cents, and July Minneapolis wheat closed down 2 ½ cents.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain markets maintain levels at midday | June 16, 2022

Grain prices are strong at mid-day in the face of a meltdown in the outside markets. July corn is up 13¢, December corn is up 15¢, July soybeans are up 15¢ and November soybeans are up 19¢. Wheat prices have also shot higher today. CBOT is...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Usda Crop Progress Report
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Washington Examiner

Runaway energy prices require a green energy rethink

The chits for years of inflationary green energy policies are coming due to record-high energy prices and unreliable electrical grids. Average national gasoline prices have soared to a record high of $5 a gallon. The price of natural gas, which heats many homes in America, has roughly tripled over the last year. And electric grid monitors nationwide are warning of blackouts and brownouts this summer. These effects on ordinary residents' living standards require an immediate national environmental policy rethink, reflecting a new appreciation of cheap, reliable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Natural gas plummets as Freeport delays facility restart following explosion

Natural gas prices plunged on Tuesday, after Freeport LNG said its facility that had a fire last week likely won't be back up and running soon. "[C]ompletion of all necessary repairs and a return to full plant operations is not expected until late 2022," the company said Tuesday in a statement. The facility, located in Quintana Island, Texas, had an explosion last Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. fuel and trucking costs power producer inflation

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased solidly in May as the cost of gasoline surged, another sign of stubbornly high inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as much as 75 basis points on Wednesday. The Labor Department report on Tuesday followed news...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalfisherman.com

US seafood sales plunge as inflation continues to bite

U.S. grocery stores’ fresh and frozen seafood sales continued to decline in May, primarily due to inflation in the category and across the store. However, shelf-stable seafood sales continued to rise, according to new data from IRI and 210 Analytics. Fresh seafood sales dropped 13.2 percent in value to...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, corn down 1-4 cents, soy up 6-10 cents

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fall on seasonal harvest pressure and strong dollar that makes U.S. supplies relatively more expensive on export market. * Winter wheat harvest in the United States was 10% complete as of June 12, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat dropped below its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 9-1/2 cents lower at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 7 cents at $11.54-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 9-1/4 cents to $12.12-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after Monday's decline, with weakness in wheat spilling over into the corn market. * Private exporters reported the sale of 148,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, USDA said. * USDA rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. * CBOT July corn futures dropped below their 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.66 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Bargain buying seen propping up soybeans. Prices have fallen 3.5% during the past two sessions after rallying close to an all-time high on Thursday. * CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 10-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT July soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $17.17 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains firm as heat threatens crops

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat climbed on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and continued uncertainty as Ukraine attempts to move grain exports through the Black Sea. Corn and soybeans firmed as hot, dry weather across the U.S. Midwest threatened to stress recently-planted crops. The...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends near flat as traders assess global supply risks

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

NOPA May U.S. soybean crush seen at 171.552 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in May was estimated to be nearly 5% higher than the same month a year ago, although the average daily processing pace likely declined for a third straight month, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm after losses, U.S. Midwest weather in focus

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday with the market gaining for the first time in five sessions on bargain-buying, although forecasts of improved weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest kept a lid on prices. Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy