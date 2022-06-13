ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas police shoot, kill armed man at youth summer camp

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Texas police shoot, kill armed man at youth summer camp Stock photo of crime scene tape. Police in Texas shot and killed a man Monday who showed up armed at a Duncanville summer camp and exchanged gunfire with officers. (Richard Theis/EyeEm / Getty Images)

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Texas shot and killed a man who showed up armed at a Duncanville summer camp Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with officers.

According to WFAA, police began receiving calls at about 8:45 a.m. local time about a person with a gun and shots fired at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, an indoor sports and fitness venue where more than 150 children were attending a summer camp.

“Officers located a subject armed with a gun and engaged the subject. The subject was struck and officers provided first aid. The suspect was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased,” Michelle Arias, an officer with the Duncanville Police Department, told KDFW.

No children, camp staff or police personnel were injured in the incident, Arias confirmed.

The campers were all bused to the Duncanville Recreation Center, where their parents were encouraged to pick them up, the TV station reported.

Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon told WFAA that the officers had recently undergone active shooter training.

“Our officers did not hesitate. They did what they were trained to do and saved lives,” Gordon said.

Police have not yet identified the man publicly or released a motive for his actions.

