First National Bank is breaking ground in a new territory. The Pandora-based bank will be building their newest branch off of Eastown Road between Menards and Lock 16. This will be their sixth full-service branch, but the first in the Lima area. First National Bank has been around for over 100 years helping residents with their small business and personal banking needs, and they have been looking at making the move to Lima for a while and are excited to get started on the construction.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO