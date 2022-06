With its first iteration opened on a polo field in 1908, Albany was the first city in the nation to have a public airport. While that very small airstrip was closed a long time ago, the modern Albany International Airport, aka ALB, was opened in the 30s and has proudly served the Capital Region ever since. Many planes and many carriers have come, gone, and returned since then, including some all-time classics and lesser known companies that went on to big things.

ALBANY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO