WATCH: LiAngelo Ball drops 27 points and 12 assists in Drew League
LiAngelo Ball is back on the basketball court this summer.
This time, playing for team BBB in the Drew League.
On Sunday, LiAngelo put on a show at the Drew, finishing BBB’s 101-90 loss with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals.
This past season, Ball played in 28 games for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate, averaging 4.6 points per game.
Maybe an impressive showing in the Drew League this summer can help Gelo secure another summer league invite in July with hopes for a chance to make an NBA roster.
Check out Ball’s highlights below.
Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire. Follow us on Facebook!
Comments / 0