WATCH: LiAngelo Ball drops 27 points and 12 assists in Drew League

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

LiAngelo Ball is back on the basketball court this summer.

This time, playing for team BBB in the Drew League.

On Sunday, LiAngelo put on a show at the Drew, finishing BBB’s 101-90 loss with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals.

This past season, Ball played in 28 games for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate, averaging 4.6 points per game.

Maybe an impressive showing in the Drew League this summer can help Gelo secure another summer league invite in July with hopes for a chance to make an NBA roster.

Check out Ball’s highlights below.

