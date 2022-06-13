Read full article on original website
Man Utd 3-0 Charlton: Player ratings as Red Devils progress to Carabao Cup semi-finals
Manchester United reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win at home to League One side Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.
Man Utd land Barclays WSL player & manager awards for December
Man Utd winger Leah Galton wins Barclays WSL player of the month for December 2022, as Marc Skinner wins manager of the month.
Southampton 2-0 Man City: Player ratings as Saints spring Carabao Cup shock
Player ratings from the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Southampton and Man City - 11 January 2023.
PSG 2-0 Angers: Player ratings as Messi marks return with goal
PSG player ratings from the Ligue 1 clash with Angers - 11 January 2023.
FC Dallas sign defender Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica
FC Dallas have completed the signing of center-back Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica. An Arlington, Texas, native, Korça joins on a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with Dallas holding options on 2024 and 2025. The 22-year-old spent three-and-a-half seasons in the top two levels of Croatian soccer, making 65 appearances for NK Dubrava and three with HNK Gorica.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona explore Aubameyang re-signing; Amrabat to snub Liverpool
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sofyan Amrabat, Bernardo Silva, Lionel Messi and more.
When did Man Utd last win the League Cup?
Manchester United have a great chance of winning the League Cup this season, but when was the last time they lifted the trophy?
Leicester sign Australian striker & close in on Bayern Munich goalkeeper
Leicester have made their first signing of the January transfer window with the addition of striker Remy Siemsen from Sydney FC. The Australian international ha
Teams with the most Premier League points in a calendar year
The ten teams that have accumulated the most Premier League points in a calendar year.
Wrexham: The top players behind their 2022/23 FA Cup run
A look at some of the key players behind Wrexham's 2022/23 FA Cup run
Real Betis vs Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Supercopa de Espana semi-final between Barcelona & Real Betis in Saudi Arabia.
Charlotte FC sign forward Enzo Copetti as Designated Player from Racing Club
Charlotte FC have completed the signing of striker Enzo Copetti from Argentine side Racing Club, the club announced Wednesday. Copetti arrives on a Designated Player contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026, occupying an international spot on Charlotte's roster. The price paid for Copetti has...
Sebastien Haller makes return to football in Borussia Dortmund friendly
Sebastien Haller's stepped up his footballing comeback on Tuesday after coming off the bench in Borussia Dortmund's 5-1 friendly win against Fortuna Dussledorf.
Marcus Rashford's scoring form highlighted by key Man Utd stat
Marcus Rashford continued his remarkable scoring form on Tuesday when he came off the bench to score a late brace in Manchester United's 3-0 win against Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
Real Madrid 1-1 Valencia (4-3 on pens): Player ratings as Los Blancos reach Supercopa final
Player ratings from the Supercopa de Espana semi-final between Real Madrid & Valencia.
The top Premier League moments of the month - December 2022
The top Premier League moments of December 2022.
FA investigating spot-fixing during Oxford vs Arsenal
The Football Association have opened an investigation into potential spot-fixing during Arsenal's 3-0 win at Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday night.
Atlanta United re-sign Amar Sejdic through 2023 MLS season
Atlanta United have re-signed midfielder Amar Sejdic to a new one-year contract through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Monday. The Five Stripes also hold options to extend Sejdic's new deal through the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. “We are happy to bring Amar back to the club after his...
Joao Felix: How the last five players who took Chelsea's number 11 shirt fared
A look at how Chelsea's past five number 11s have fared at the club following the signing of Joao Felix.
