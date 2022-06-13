ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Dallas sign defender Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica

FC Dallas have completed the signing of center-back Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica. An Arlington, Texas, native, Korça joins on a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with Dallas holding options on 2024 and 2025. The 22-year-old spent three-and-a-half seasons in the top two levels of Croatian soccer, making 65 appearances for NK Dubrava and three with HNK Gorica.
Atlanta United re-sign Amar Sejdic through 2023 MLS season

Atlanta United have re-signed midfielder Amar Sejdic to a new one-year contract through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Monday. The Five Stripes also hold options to extend Sejdic's new deal through the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. “We are happy to bring Amar back to the club after his...
ATLANTA, GA
