ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Iowa Park man jailed on $250,000 bonds on child assault charges

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uolLJ_0g9Y4RU500

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park resident is jailed on $250,000 bonds after authorities say he raped and molested a young boy last year.

Police say after the victim told a friend about the inappropriate actions last October, the friend told his parents, who contacted police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2942h3_0g9Y4RU500
Wichita County Jail booking

They say they tried to locate the suspect, Eladio Martinez, but relatives said he had left town.

CRIME NEWS: Change of venue hearing set in Staley capital murder trial

On June 6, they got information he was back at his home, but he was not there when they went to check. They left word with family they needed to talk to him and say he later came to the police department and was interviewed.

They say he admitted two sexual assaults of the boy and also molesting him.

In the boy’s forensic interviews last October he said he had been raped and molested and that Martinez told him if he told anyone, he would be killed. He said the assaults and touching would occur when his family left to go to the store, and afterwards would try to forget them by playing video games.

After he was arrested, Martinez stated he is indigent and filed to have an attorney appointed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury found Martez Vrana guilty of capital murder on Wednesday. He was sentenced to life without parole. Vrana, along with Sammy Worthy IV and Dimonique McKinney, face capital murder charges related to the death of Jason Baum. Court documents state Vrana was...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found near Loop 11, WFPD investigating

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating a body that was found around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday located near Loop 11. The body of a white male along with a gun was found near The Bluff Hiking Area, according to officers at the scene. At this time, the identity of the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa Park, TX
kswo.com

Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A man had to be flown to Wichita Falls for medical care, after he was stabbed in his back on Wednesday morning in Temple. According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, the stabbing happened on the 200 block of East Texas at around 11:30 this morning.
TEMPLE, OK
bowienewsonline.com

SO executes search warrant, jail three, seize drugs

The execution of a search warrant in Sunset Friday afternoon saw three people arrested on second-degree drug charges and amounts of liquid and crystal methamphetamine seized. Montague County Sheriff Sgt./Investigator Ethan Romine said the warrant was executed in a joint effort with Bowie Police Friday at 1 p.m. on June 10 at 219 Hubbard Road. This was the second time this year a raid was conducted at this residence where drugs were found, following a previous raid in 2021.
SUNSET, TX
kswo.com

Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Bonnie Vogel and Kurt Wimberly are charged with felony counts of child neglect. According to court documents, they left a child that was in their care in a home on northwest Irwin Ave.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Crime News#Violent Crime#Staley#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested for DWI after crashes into tree

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with DWI after police say she ran head-on into a tree, injuring her passenger, and kept giving an officer the wrong things when asked for a driver’s license. Karina Rose Martinez was arrested after police say she failed almost all the field tests for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are releasing new details about a wreck on Northwest Cache Road on Monday night, that began as a police chase, and ended with two people going to the hospital. The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kswo.com

Man arrested after chase in Northern Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon. It started on Rogers Lane, east of I-44. The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Police chase ends in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an hours long chase through northern Lawton. The chase began around 2:30 Monday on Rogers Lane, east of I-44. The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Police chase ends in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to close down Monday evening after a major crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on NW Cache road. There officers were pursuing a black car at high speeds. The fleeing driver slammed into another...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Montague County Sheriff’s Office installs new fingerprint ID system

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — New technology is introduced every day in our lives and law enforcement doesn’t stay behind. That’s especially true in Montague County with the sheriff’s office new fingerprint software, which can help authorities catch the bad guys faster. “Whenever somebody gets booked in and their fingerprints are recorded in the jail and […]
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Authorities search for missing 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are searching for teenage girl who has gone missing, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). 16-year-old Myangel Puckett has been missing from Tulsa, Okla. since Jan. 7, 2022. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She...
TULSA, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy