ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was charged for a recent stabbing that injured one person near Aston Park. Officers said the suspect, 46-year-old Joseph Beaire, allegedly stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife near along S. French Broad Avenue at around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Beaire was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he received during the incident.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO