A woman has said she was diagnosed with menopause by her dentist after she was “ignored” by her doctors for “years”.Speaking in an interview with model Penny Lancaster on Monday, during a meeting in parliament, the woman named only as Lucinda said it took her nine years to be prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT).A group of celebrity campaigners, MPs and doctors met in parliament where women testified about their struggles to receive a menopause diagnosis.Lucinda told the group that she first experienced menopausal symptoms aged 41.Over the following three years she would experience night sweats, brain fog, bowel problems,...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO