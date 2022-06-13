ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Sam Hershey To Run For Wake County School Board

By Jasmine Gallup
 2 days ago
Sam Hershey, an entrepreneur, father, and former high school sports coach, is running for the Wake County Board of Education, he announced on social media Monday. Hershey was asked to run in District 6 by incumbent Christine Kushner, who is stepping down this year, he wrote. "It's time to...let...

