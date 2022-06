GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Gouverneur is facing charges after allegedly lying on a State of New York Pistol Revolver Application. According to the Gouverneur Police Department, 45-year-old Edward J. Measheaw Jr. from Gouverneur failed to disclose the date, police agency, charge, and final disposition for seven arrests. The pistol permit application process in St. Lawrence County requires that it is filed with and become a part of the record of the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s Office.

GOUVERNEUR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO