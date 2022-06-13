ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions OC Ben Johnson drawing rave reviews for early work with new-look offense

By Benjamin Raven
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALLEN PARK -- Ben Johnson got his feet wet with an expanded role late last season, and it sounds like that familiarity is making the transition to offensive coordinator seamless. Johnson has received rave reviews from Detroit Lions players and coaches alike for his ability to make the complex...

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

