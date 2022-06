OREGON — On June 10 at approximately 8:10 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Big Mound Road and Illinois Route 251. After investigation, deputies placed Kristopher Zaugg, 38, of Rockford under arrest for a McHenry County warrant for violation of bond conditions, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Zaugg was additionally issued citations for no front registration, loud exhaust and operating an uninsured vehicle. Zaugg was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held pending a court appearance in front of a judge. All individuals are presumed innocent.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO