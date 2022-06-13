ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bet on the Warriors to win the NBA Finals, Colin Cowherd says I FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Golden State Warriors bouncing back to even up the series...

www.foxsports.com

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals what Gregg Popovich said to him before Warriors vs Celtics NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals are ramping up. The Golden State Warriors lead the series 3-2 over the Boston Celtics. And, they have a chance to end the postseason tournament with a Game 6 win. With the huge game just days away, Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game for his weekly appearance. He joined the station’s […] The post Steve Kerr reveals what Gregg Popovich said to him before Warriors vs Celtics NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

LeBron James not expected to commit to Lakers beyond 2022 | THE HERD

Is it time for LeBron James to move on from Los Angeles? Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported that LeBron is not expected to commit to the Lakers before the NBA Draft or free agency. He also recently said on 'The Shop' that he would play for the Golden State Warriors if he was not on the Lakers. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and discusses what the Lakers-LeBron era looks like.
FOX Sports

Warriors prevail despite Steph Curry's ice-cold shooting | THE HERD

Despite Steph Curry snapping his streak of 233 consecutive games with a three-pointer and shooting 22.5 percent from behind the arc and Jayson Tatum's 27 points, the Boston Celtics could not get the job done. Curry finished with just 16 points (0-9 from three) and eight assists but the Golden State Warriors still prevailed. Colin Cowherd analyzes Curry's impact when the shot is not falling, then compares it to Tatum's personal leadership concerns.
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Keep it simple, bet on the Atlanta Braves to win it all

Class is back in session! Today’s topic is a straightforward one: the Atlanta Braves. If my friends know anything about me, it’s that I’m not one to brag (quiet Jason McIntyre). Last month, I explained the value of betting on the Braves to win the World Series. Since then, Atlanta owns the longest winning streak this season and has trimmed the division deficit roughly in half (let’s pretend I didn’t also recommend the Phillies).
FOX Sports

How Andrew Wiggins can slide into NBA Finals MVP conversation | UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry’s record all-time streak of 233 consecutive games with a made three came to an end last night when the guard went 0-9 from deep. Curry finished the game with 16 points and eight assists. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Chef Curry still remains the heavy Finals MVP favorite with the Golden State Warriors up 3-2. Skip Bayless breaks down how Andrew Wiggins can challenge Steph's case for NBA Finals MVP.
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum receives letter-grade for Game 5 loss | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Despite a strong showing early in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum all but disappeared in the last quarter, allowing Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors to surge in the last half, winning the game and taking a 3-2 lead in the series. Chris Broussard is forgiving of Tatum, and is reluctant to strip the star of his superstar status due to his less than optimal performance in his first NBA Finals, but Nick Wight says otherwise.
FOX Sports

USFL odds Week 10: How to bet, lines, best bet

Can't wait for the USFL playoffs? You'll get a preview in Week 10 when the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) play the New Jersey Generals (8-1) on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. The North Division rivals will meet again in the playoff semifinals on June 25 in Canton, Ohio. Both games will be shown on FOX.
FOX Sports

Can Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins win Finals MVP?

Andrew Wiggins' 26-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals led the Golden State Warriors to a 104-94 victory, putting them up 3-2 in the series against the Boston Celtics. The NBA is a hot-take league, and after a second straight special performance by Wiggins coupled with Stephen Curry's...
Colin Cowherd
FOX Sports

Wiggins pushes Warriors to 3-2 lead over Celtics

Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 21 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead. Stephen Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists, but...
FOX Sports

All eyes are on Steph Curry as Game 6 approaches | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down why Stephen Curry is facing a lot of pressure heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. In what could potentially be the last game of the Finals, and after a dismal performance in Game 5, the Golden State Warriors star has to bounce back if he wants to avoid a Game 7.
FOX Sports

Why Steph Curry is a lock for Finals MVP if Warriors win | UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry’s record all-time streak of 233 consecutive games with a made three came to an end last night when the guard went 0-9 from deep. Curry finished the game with 16 points and eight assists. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Chef Curry still remains the heavy Finals MVP favorite with the Golden State Warriors up 3-2. Shannon Sharpe explains why Steph is a done deal as MVP if the Warriors win the Finals.
FOX Sports

Jaylen Brown, Al Horford are key for Celtics forcing Gm 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright isn't looking to Jayson Tatum to provide a strong performance, but he is looking to Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, who have often provided the momentum the Boston Celtics needed to win several games in the Finals. Watch as he breaks down why he's predicting the Celtics will force a Game 7, and put all the pressure on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to win in San Francisco.
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum eyes big Game 6 in the face of elimination | THE HERD

Game 6 is set for tomorrow night back in Boston. The Celtics are looking to bounce back against the Golden State Warriors. However, have the Warriors got ahead of themselves? After the Game 5 win, Steve Kerr said that the 'Warriors will finish this in Boston.' Draymond Green also compares the feelings of sealing the deal on the road and sharing it with fans at home. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum is looking to continue his clutch game during elimination games, when he averages 31.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and six assists per game. Joy Taylor explains how Tatum can remove all superstar questions with a Game 6 win at home.
FOX Sports

Steph Curry, Warriors look to end series in Boston | THE HERD

Nick Wright isn't shying away from changing his NBA Finals pick from the Golden State Warriors to the Boston Celtics in the middle of the series, but he does tell Joy Taylor he's not feeling as confident as he'd like going into Game 6. Steve Kerr, Steph Curry. and the Warriors plan to end the NBA Finals in Boston, and Nick breaks down the chances of that happening.
FOX Sports

Tom Izzo raves about Draymond Green's intensity, IQ

As the Golden State Warriors play host to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Draymond Green's college basketball coach lauded his former forward's intelligence and intensity on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "He's very smart," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of Green....
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Terry McLaurin’s next team, from Packers to Chiefs

The Washington Commanders are holding a mandatory three-day minicamp this week that wide receiver Terry McLaurin will not attend in hopes of securing a higher-paying contract. A number of wide receivers have commanded hefty pay raises this NFL off-season, leaving fans and bettors alike wondering, "what’s next for McLaurin?"
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum continues to shrink in the NBA Finals I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors overtook the Boston Celtics with the help of 43-points from Steph Curry. While many have debated Jayson Tatum's superstar status, Colin points to his shrinking performance in the NBA Finals as an example that anyone calling him a superstar may have been doing so prematurely.
FOX Sports

Does LeBron James have Warriors in his future plans?

Rumor has it that LeBron James is not expected to commit to the Los Angles Lakers long-term before the 2022 NBA Draft or free agency. Why not? And if not the Lakers, which team might draw his interest when he becomes a free agent following the 2022-23 season? Colin Cowherd believes it's the Golden State Warriors.
