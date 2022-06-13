Eville - Gameplay Overview Trailer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Seemingly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which looks to be a potential remaster or remake of the tactical RPG Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together that was first released on the Super Famicom in 1995, has seemingly leaked on the PlayStation Store ahead of its official reveal. As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2 Reveals Its Content Roadmap

Blizzard has revealed Overwatch 2's new content roadmap, revealing that the newly free-to-play game will start a new season every 9 weeks. As you'd expect, Battle Passes are being added to the game. Revealed during today's Overwatch 2 reveal event, the roadmap shows that Season 1 of the game (beginning...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Toy Story 4 Pinball Machine Revealed, First Video and Playfield Images

Toy Story 4 will be the next machine from Jersey Jack Pinball, in two limited edition models featuring different art packages, but both featuring tons of toys, ramps, and a carnival game theme. This is Jersey Jack’s second collaboration with Disney after 2018’s Pirates of the Caribbean and their first team up with Pixar. You can watch the first gameplay teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

The best reveals from Xbox and Bethesda’s Games Showcase 2022

With the absence of E3 to show off new and upcoming content in gaming, some studios are hosting their own reveal events. One such event from Xbox and Bethesda happened over the weekend, revealing tons of new games and content. Xbox and Bethesda held their joint Games Showcase on Sunday...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki Guide

Episode 7: "Roof Running Reptiles!" is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki. This episode features Bebop and Rocksteady as the final bosses, has three optional challenges, three secrets, and takes place on various rooftops. Challenges. Below you will find the available challenges for episode 7. Complete...
TV SERIES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Mud was introduced in Minecraft in The Wild 1.19 update. At first glance, it may not look like it serves a purpose, but Mud can be used as a building block to create a base. You can find Mud in a specific biome or make it yourself. This IGN guide...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022: Everything Announced and Shown

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended has now wrapped up and, as intended, we got extended looks at a ton of the games featured in its main showcase on Sunday. Bethesda’s Pete Hines discussed Starfield, Redfall, and Fallout 76; Playground Games gave a deep dive into its upcoming Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC; and we got new gameplay from small titles including Ara: History Untold and Pentiment.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Chorus achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide. This Achievements and Trophies page is a stub. Make it...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How To Find All Disgusting Bugs

Disgusting Bugs are a part of Punk Frogs' slimy diet. You will find these bugs hidden throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are part of The Punk Frogs' special requests. Find them all, and you'll get 100 points. Where Can You Find Disgusting Bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Xbox Really Needed Starfield This Year

It’s equal parts comedy and tragedy that Microsoft felt the need to clarify that its not-E3 summer games showcase had the “most gameplay they’ve ever shown in a briefing in Xbox history(Opens in a new window).” In an era where most conferences are dominated by CGI trailers, showing gameplay is a novel act.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Build

Kuki Shinobu is a four-star Electro character introduced in the second half of Genshin Impact's 2.7 update, alongside the Arataki Itto rerun. This Kuki Shinobu build guide will explain the best Kuki Shinobu team comp, weapons, and artifact sets, including a Kuki Shinobu F2P guide .Kuki Shinobu occupies an in-between space, since she functions equally well as an Electro sub-DPS or as a healer. How you build only changes slightly depending on which role you prefer, though.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Mod Minecraft

Downloading Mods in Minecraft is a great way to keep things new and exciting. Mods put new content to the game that wasn't previously there. For instance, some mods put in new mobs, others put in new gear, and some might even add new areas to explore. This IGN guide...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Check Airpod Battery on Any Device

When it comes to wireless earbuds and headphones, it is important to keep tabs on the battery life. This same rule applies to Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pros. If you are looking to find out how much battery life is left in your AirPods or the wireless charging case, it’s pretty easy and we will show you how.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Starfield Has 4 Main Cities, and New Atlantis Is the Biggest City Bethesda’s Ever Made

Starfield will have four major cities for players to explore, including New Atlantis, which is the biggest that developer Bethesda has ever made. Speaking to IGN, Bethesda veteran and Starfield director Todd Howard said that New Atlantis, capital city of the United Colonies, is not just the biggest in this game but bigger than anything in Skyrim, Fallout 4, or any of the developer's previous games.
VIDEO GAMES

