Marshall County, IL

Man dies after motorcycle accident in Marshall County

hoiabc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Washburn man has died, a week after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. The Peoria County Coroner says around 12:30 PM on Saturday, June...

www.hoiabc.com

hoiabc.com

6 people taken to hospital after crash between CityLink bus, car

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - 6 people on a CityLink bus were taken to the hospital after a crash involving and a car. The crash happened in the 300 block of Harrison Street, between Jefferson and Adams, next to Big Al’s and the CityLink bus terminal. Police say...
PEORIA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Suspect sought in Canton shooting

CANTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting reported last week here is being sought, the authorities said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an unnamed suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting on Whisper Ridge Avenue, SO spokesman Heath Hall said. “We do...
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 arrests made in Peoria’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is updating the community about the latest directed patrol that was conducted Tuesday, June 14. According to a Peoria Press Release, four arrests were made, one illegal firearm was seized, 12 tickets were issued and two vehicles were impounded. One...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man injured in motorcycle crash dies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a single-rider motorcycle crash, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. The single vehicle accident occurred in the afternoon on June 4, at the intersection of State Rt 251 and County Route 1000. Richard L. Elston, age 52, was declared...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent makes pair of drug arrests in Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made a pair of arrests on Tuesday in Ottawa. In a press release, TRI-Dent announced that they conducted a buy bust operation in Ottawa with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department. During the investigation, they say 37-year-old Isaac A. Mackey of Ottawa allegedly delivered less than one gram of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. A woman, 54-year-old Margarita Ford of Ottawa, was also stopped by authorities during the investigation, where they say they found approximately five grams of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. Mackey and Ford were both charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Mackey was also charged additionally with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Both are being held at the LaSalle County Jail on $1 million dollar bonds.
OTTAWA, IL
1470 WMBD

Critically injured motorcyclist dies at OSF despite ‘aggressive’ care and treatment

PEORIA, Ill. — An Illinois crash victim reportedly died after being flown by emergency helicopter to OSF Healthcare in Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is releasing details today in the death of a motorcyclist from Washburn, Illinois. State Police investigators say, on June 4, 52-year-old Richard Elston crashed...
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police warn of illegal fireworks

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police say they will begin hanging red fireworks placards in neighborhoods across the city, in response to calls for service regarding illegal fireworks over the last few years. In a prepared statement, Peoria Police say people found in violation of the City of...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Armed and dangerous suspect wanted after Memorial Day shooting in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man has been identified after a Memorial Day shooting and Peoria Police need the public’s help in locating him. Police say Adrin D. Terrell, 32, was identified during the investigation of the shooting that took place at around 10:05 p.m May 30 in the 2100 block of North Wisconsin where a 3-round ShotSpotter took place.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested with 10,000 fentanyl pills, revolver

The Kewanee Police Department assisted federal law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as they conducted a narcotics investigation on June 14. Juan Montemayor, age 30 of Kewanee, was arrested for delivering approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. A loaded .357 Magnum revolver was also seized from the […]
KEWANEE, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police search for armed robbery suspect

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an armed robbery suspect. According to Police, they were called to a business in the 3,000 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 1 PM Monday, June 13th for an armed robbery. Once...
1470 WMBD

Weekend rollover crash outside Dunlap sends one to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend rollover crash in Peoria County resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with likely minor injuries. A crash report from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the scene near Route 40 and West Bristol Hollow Road around outside Dunlap around 3 p.m. Saturday.
DUNLAP, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent makes LSD arrest in Bureau county

PRINCETON – A Bureau County man has been arrested after an investigation into drug sales by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. TRI-Dent say that on Monday afternoon the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department took 29-year-old Randall McSherry of LaMoille into custody. Authorities say in a press release on Tuesday that McSherry allegedly delivered over 15 tabs of purported LSD to TRI-Dent agents. He is being held at the Bureau County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Accused LSD Dealer In La Moille Arrested

Another alleged drug dealer in Starved Rock Country has been locked up. Twenty-nine-year-old Randall McSherry of La Moille was arrested Monday afternoon by the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted on a warrant in Bureau County for unlawful delivery of LSD. McSherry is accused of selling 15 tabs of the illegal drug to agents with Tri-DENT.
LA MOILLE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
hoiabc.com

Local fire results in emergency demolition

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An emergency demolition was ordered after a Saturday Night fire in Peoria. Around 9:45 PM, firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on South Arago in Peoria. When they arrived, they found a unattached two car garage in heavy fire and smoke. Crews forced their way into the neighboring garage to fully extinguish the fire after which the fully involved garage collapsed.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Ghost gun recovered during arrest in Normal

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A traffic stop over the weekend in Normal leads to one person being arrested, and a ghost gun being discovered. In a post on Facebook, the Normal Police Department says around 12:45 AM Saturday, June 11th, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Storms overnight knock out power in the Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. — Thunderstorms that rolled through the Peoria area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, initially knocked out power for several thousand residents. As of 9:45 a.m.: Just over 194 Peoria County residents were without power; in Tazewell County, 38 residents were in the dark; 79 customers in Woodford County were without power, and 24 residents in McLean County were without power.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
Central Illinois Proud

Vehicle search leads Normal police to ‘ghost gun’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A “ghost gun” was located overnight Saturday in Normal, and the suspect is now in custody. Just after midnight Saturday morning, Normal Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue. According to a Facebook post from...
NORMAL, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL

