LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday, many residents at the Park Meadows Villas in East Lubbock said they received eviction notices because of rent that was past due. Mother of two, Vanessa Morin, 26, said she paid the months in question and tried to take her receipts up to the leasing office to resolve the issue. As of Monday, Morin said she was worried because as far as she was concerned, nothing had changed.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO