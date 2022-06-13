ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central PA baseball and softball semifinal games

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGaQ1_0g9Y11yJ00

WTAJ — Nine central PA schools are taking the field Monday night for a chance to play in the state finals in both baseball and softball. Each game is being played at a neutral site and the results of each matchup are listed below.

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A
DuBois Central Catholic 12, Southern Fulton 2
Once Dubois Central got rolling, there was no looking back. After a scoreless first inning, Blake Pisarchick drove in the first of three runs for him on the night. The Cardinals scored in every inning Monday but the first, rolling to a 12-2 victory.

CLASS 2A
Everett 1, Delone Catholic 0

CLASS 3A
Central 6, Punxsutawney 5
A Devon Boyles home run was the momentum shifter in the Dragons’ 6-5 win. After an early lead, Punxy used a number of hard hit balls to go on top. In the fifth hits from Josh Tyger and Ashton Stonebraker gave the Chucks a 3-1 lead. But in the bottom of the frame, Boyles three-run home run put the Dragons back on top for good, as Central stays perfect, 25-0 heading into Thursday’s title game.

SOFTBALL
CLASS 1A
Montgomery 9, Glendale 0
Glendale’s season came to a close after falling 9-0 to Montgomery. The Vikings were down 3-0 early and then Faith Persing hit a three run homer to put the game away. On the mound for Glendale, Madison Peterson struck out five batters.

Saegertown 0, DuBois Central Catholic 4
It was a pitchers duel between DuBois Central and Saegertown with the game being scoreless until the sixth inning when the Cardinals scored four times en route to a 4-0 win.

CLASS 2A
Conwell-Egan 7, Claysburg-Kimmel 2

CLASS 3A
Avonworth 9, Bald Eagle 2
Sierra Albright’s dominance could only last so long. The Bald Eagle pitcher struck out 10 batters in the first four innings allowing just a single hit, a home run to Leah Kuban. But after a three run shot in the sixth from Rylee Gray, the wheels fell off as Avonworth tops Bald Eagle 9-2.

CLASS 4A
Clearfield 2, Beaver Area 1
Clearfield had all the late drama in a 2-1 win over Beaver Area. Down 1-0 in the sixth, Olivia Bender drove home the tying run. Then in the seventh, the Bison with a two-out rally. After Beaver Area intentionally walked the bases full, Ruby Singleton smacked one up the middle scoring a walk-off game winner in the seventh.

A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site .

