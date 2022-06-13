ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Man sentenced 40 years behind bars after confessing to severe child abuse

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oC1fz_0g9Y0xg300

A man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars after admitting to severe physical abuse of two children, officials said.

The video above is from a report in 2020 about child abuse cases in Houston.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Owen Tate Emmett, 27, pleaded guilty and admitted to physically abusing a 3-year-old and the child's 2-year-old sibling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLggC_0g9Y0xg300

In October 2019, a 3-year-old was transported via Life Flight to Texas Children's Hospital after having severe brain injury and widespread bruising on the face, ears, and body. The child required intubation and other life-supporting intervention, MCSO said.

Deputies said initially, Emmett and the child's mother lied to hospital staff, CPS, and law enforcement claiming the 3-year-old fell off of a trampoline.

After further investigation with CPS, Texas Children's Hospital child abuse pediatricians, other Montgomery County child abuse multi-disciplinary team members, and deputies confronted Emmett with his lies, and he eventually confessed to physically abusing the child and the child's sibling.

"When this child grows up and understands the full breadth of what happened, (Emmett) will still be in prison where he belongs. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless work of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the medical staff that uncovered the abuse and saved this precious child's life," Chief Prosecutor Brittany Hansford said.

Prosecutors presented additional evidence about bruising sustained on the child's 2-year-old sibling and prior injuries on both children in the months leading up to the violent attack in October 2019.

Officials say the 3-year-old survived due to intensive medical care provided by Texas Children's Hospital and is healing thanks to the care and support of many family members.

Authorities said the child will likely have life-long complications due to the injuries inflicted by Emmett.

Before this offense, Emmett has no previous criminal record and will be eligible for parole in 2040.

"Child abusers often hide in sheep's clothing. Keeping their actions hidden from the outside world. They frequently don't have a long criminal history or obvious abusive traits and yet, still inflict unimaginable harm on our most precious and vulnerable. It takes the good work and coordination of detectives, prosecutors, CPS investigators, forensic interviewers, medical staff, teachers, and other safe adults to uncover and stop this evil," Special Victims Division Chief Shanna Redwine said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Abusers#Physical Abuse#Violent Crime#Mcso#Cps
Navasota Examiner

Alegria charged with hit-and-run

A Navasota woman, 47-year-old Paula Alegria, is in custody after a hit and-run incident that left one man severely injured. According to a press release from Navasota Police Department, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Navasota Police Officers, Navasota Fire Department and CHI St. Joseph medics responded to a male severely injured during a hit-and-run at the 1400 block of East Washington Avenue.
NAVASOTA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Timeline reveals chilling details of Felicia Johnson's disappearance

HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Jilted ex shoots Houston mom, ‘executes’ her young daughter: cops

A 9-year-old Houston, Texas, girl was “executed” and her mother was wounded when the woman’s ex-boyfriend opened fire because he was upset about their split, authorities said. The mom had been watching a movie with her children in her apartment when her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, showed...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy