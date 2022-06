Satu and Josef Kujanpaa joined us today to talk thrifting the Finnish way. They shared how they aim to change the world view of thrifting by repurposing the way it is perceived. At Preloved, thrifting benefits both buyer and consumer, creating a fun experience for both. Preloved believes that there are things we all have which we don’t need or serve us. This style of thrifting provides a way to let go of what no longer serves us and use the money for what we currently need.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO