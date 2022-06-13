Absent Since 2009, Piggly Wiggly Stores Are Reappearing in East Texas

When I was gigging regularly in bands in Austin and elsewhere in the 1970s, I would daydream I was a character in a black-and-white movie, playing in nightclubs that were fronts for underworld characters, where criminal plots were hatched backstage and crime bosses conducted business over cocktails. Some of those fantasies were inspired in part by real characters and actual events. Eventually, I channeled my curiosity about film noir and detective fiction into a novel set in Austin, featuring a bass-playing part-time detective named Martin Fender. Rock Critic Murders, published in 1989, starred the real-life haunts of my alter ego, with many scenes set at music venues like the Continental Club and Antone’s. Two follow-up novels, Tough Baby and Boiled in Concrete, revisited the same territory, elevating my interest into an obsession.
