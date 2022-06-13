Absent Since 2009, Piggly Wiggly Stores Are Reappearing in East Texas

Texans are no strangers to heat, but everyone’s feeling it this summer as temperatures continue breaking records. This is due in part to South Central Texas experiencing a drought; the ground is absorbing more heat and recycling it back into the atmosphere faster than usual, explains Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He adds that this is what is bringing the upper 90s and low 100s temperatures that we usually see later in the summer into May and June. “But,” he says, “that’s all superimposed upon a very gradual warming trend due to global warming.” Above-average temperatures are expected all summer, so stay hydrated and make sure to follow the National Weather Service’s tips for staying safe in extreme heat. And while you stay cool, here are some facts, stats, and other tidbits that show it’s not just the temperature that gets hot in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO