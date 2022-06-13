ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Norristown man convicted of raping underage girl in Douglass Township, Montgomery County

By Carl Hessler Jr.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — A jury has convicted a Norristown man of raping an underage girl while she was visiting a Douglass Township (Montgomery County) residence where the man previously lived. John Anthony “Jay” Lasorda, 30, most recently of the 1500 block of West Marshall Street, was convicted in Montgomery...

Michele Lightcap
2d ago

He will be taking care of by the inmates but that poor innocent child will never forget and will be traumatized for life. when he gets out of jail he will do it again n just another slap on the hand he will get. Very sad

