Boil advisory issued for parts of Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, repairs were made on a water main break.
The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it:
- JD Buchanan Rd
- Day Break
- Lakeside Ct
- Rainbow Ln
- Otter Lake Loop
"We will update you as soon as the advisory is lifted," said city official Jennifer Daves. "Thank you for your patience in this matter!"
