Madisonville, KY

Boil advisory issued for parts of Madisonville

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, repairs were made on a water main break.

Blistering heat melts over the Tri-State

The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it:

  • JD Buchanan Rd
  • Day Break
  • Lakeside Ct
  • Rainbow Ln
  • Otter Lake Loop

“We will update you as soon as the advisory is lifted,” said city official Jennifer Daves. “Thank you for your patience in this matter!”

Northern Christian County Solar Farm Approaching Reality

A $220 million, 550-acre, 175-megawatt solar farm from Mitsubishi power venture Oriden could be in development for the Dogwood community of Christian County. During Tuesday’s convening of the Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates nearly tabled a one-hour discussion surrounding a resolution allowing for the issue of an industry revenue bond to the company, before eventually unanimously approving the measure.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Utility Company Says Adjust Thermostats – Evansville’s CenterPoint Energy Says The Same Amid Heatwave

Temperatures are high and the heat index for the Evansville area is in the triple digits prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for much of the area, but it isn't just the Tristate facing scorching heat. One utility company is garnering some attention after asking its customers to turn up the thermostat at home to conserve energy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Dawson Springs perseveres on their road to recovery

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — Many communities continue to rebuild as June 10 marked half-a-year since the deadly tornado outbreak tore through Western Kentucky. One of those communities is Dawson Springs in Hopkins and Caldwell counties. On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear presented the city with a $1.2 million grant from the SAFE funds. Mayor Chris […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
KSP accepting applications for telecommunicator

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police has two job opportunities, and they don’t involve becoming a Trooper. KSP says it is now accepting applications for two Police Telecommunicator I positions for Post 16 in Henderson, which serves Henderson, Union, Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean Counties. KSP says the requirements are: Must be 18 years […]
HENDERSON, KY
Muhlenberg County man recovers from historic procedure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – In July of 2021, Michael Munday of Muhlenberg County began experiencing worsening heart isuses, referred to by his doctors as a “ventricular storm”. Being a relatively healthy adult, the worsening health came as a surprise to Munday, who spent a couple of stints at the University of Louisville Health’s Jewish Hospital. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
