Many within the NHL community were surprised to learn on June 6 that the Boston Bruins had parted ways with head coach Bruce Cassidy. While Boston was bounced from this year's postseason tournament by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, Cassidy had guided the club to one Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2019, playoff berths in each of his six seasons in charge and an overall regular-season record of 245-108-46 and a postseason mark of 36-37.

NHL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO