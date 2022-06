The carousel and splash pad in Lafreniere Park have opened for the summer, after an extended closure blamed on COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida. Both attractions at the Metairie park are open only Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., down from their usual seven-days-a-week summer schedule. But admission prices also have dropped: The spray park, open to children 10 and younger, is free, while a ride on one of the carousel's 30 bobbing, animal-shaped chariots costs $1.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO