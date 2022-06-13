Schoonover Lake project just about complete

Wednesday’s high temperatures, sunshine, and calm winds are the right combination for bad ozone to be produced and an “Ozone Alert Day” has been put in place. The Allen County Emergency Management Agency has issued an alert to urge people to take action to reduce ozone emissions. Curtail driving, mowing, and even barbecuing until the evening hours. This will help maintain the levels of ozone that the Environmental Protection Agency enforces. Keeping those levels in check not only helps with health conditions but also keeps us from specific mandates for our vehicles.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO