Lima, OH

Schoonover Lake project just about complete

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is 98% full and city officials say they are so close to having the project complete. Schoonover Lake is looking good as much of the growth of vegetation that grew during the time the 20-acre...

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 2

Michael Ritchie
2d ago

I was just out to Schoonover Observatory for a couple days cutting down the weeds all around the observatory and edging the long driveway and weeding around the observatory area trees. I have been doing this for many years otherwise it wouldn't get done.

Reply
2
