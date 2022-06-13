ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

10-month-old dies after falling out of car

By Shirenna
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Prince William County, Virginia are investigating the death of a child who fell out of a vehicle and was then ran over. The incident occurred on...

The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
The Independent

Girl, 7, mauled by Rottweiler in front of 11 year-old brother had ‘life saved by hoodie’

A seven year-old girl mauled by a Rottweiler was saved by her hoodie her parents say, after it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.The schoolgirl was left with a gaping wound in her cheek after the dog launched itself at her face outside her home in Dent Close, Worcester.Graphic photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital trolley with her face bandaged up.She was rushed to to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she had the wound cleaned and stitched under general anaesthetic.The owner of the Rottweiler James...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
Concord News Journal

1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after being forgotten by daycare staff member inside a hot car for several hours has died in hospital; the daycare voluntarily surrenders license

The local community, parents of children and the public were completely devastated last month when several local news stations reported about the incident when a daycare worker forgot 1-year-old boy inside a hot car for several hours. The boy was later found in critical condition and despite doctors’ efforts, the infant died. Few days later, the daycare voluntarily surrenders license.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL

