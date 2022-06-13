Open Space Advisory Committee applications due Wednesday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Following the passage of a $50 million open space bond by Summit County residents last November, the county council has established the Open Space Advisory Committee (OSAC), which will serve to identify, acquire and preserve land in the county.

To be involved in the process of recommending properties for preservation or conservation, interested residents can apply to serve on one of three regional advisory groups: West Summit, North Summit, or South Summit. Each seven-member Regional Advisory Group will be comprised of the following members, and preference may be given to individuals with knowledge and experience related to agriculture, natural resources, or recreation:

Individuals interested in serving on one of the Regional Advisory Groups can apply at: https://bit.ly/OSAC22 . The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

West Summit Regional Advisory Group

1 representative who resides within the incorporated boundaries of Park City.

1 representative who resides within the boundaries of the unincorporated Snyderville Basin.

5 at-large community representatives who reside in West Summit.

North Summit Regional Advisory Group

1 representative who resides within the incorporated boundaries of Coalville City.

1 representative who resides within the incorporated boundaries of the Town of Henefer.

1 representative who resides within the boundaries of the unincorporated area of North Summit.

4 at-large community representatives who reside in North Summit.

South Summit Regional Advisory Group

1 representative who resides within the incorporated boundaries of Kamas City

1 representative who resides within the incorporated boundaries of Oakley City

1 representative who resides within the incorporated boundaries of Francis City

1 representative who resides within the boundaries of the unincorporated area of South Summit

3 at-large community representatives who reside in South Summit

Once selected, each Regional Advisory Group will also nominate three members for consideration to serve on OSAC. The nine-member OSAC will evaluate property submissions and forward those recommendations to county manager Tom Fisher, who will work with the committee to finalize recommendations for the county council regarding which land purchases or conservation easements should be considered for purchase with GO Bond funds.

Learn more about the GO Bond and criteria for future open space land purchases at https://bit.ly/GOBond21 .

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter