Spencer Shannon, coveted Mater Dei tight end, commits to Texas over UCLA, Washington

By Andrew Nemec
 2 days ago

Fresh off his official visit to the University of Texas, Mater Dei High School (California) tight end Spencer Shannon knew he was ready to commit.

The nation's No. 23 tight end wanted to call the coaches at Washington and UCLA - his other finalists - and thank them for their time and effort.

And, of course, there was an edit to be made.

But by Monday afternoon, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound jumbo pass-catcher was ready:

"I am going because I feel it’s a place I can accomplish anything and everything I want to," he said.

Adding to Shannon's comfort with the program is an unrivaled connection to the Texas staff.

"It’s the spot for me with the combination of coaches, football and academics," he said. "Coach Sark(isian) and coach (Jeff) Banks are great coaches who are developing a winning culture and it felt right and like a home."

Shannon is the sixth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for Texas, and the first outside the state.

Last year, Texas signed a pair of California bluechip products - Junipero Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy and Bishop Alemany safety Larry Turner-Gooden.

Junior season highlights

